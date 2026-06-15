LZZY HALE Says SEBASTIAN BACH Supposedly Thought She Did An 'Awesome' Job Singing For SKID ROW

During the June 14 "unplugged" performance by HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger at the Garage in Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom, Lzzy reflected on her experience fronting SKID ROW for four shows in May and June 2024 after the group's fourth frontman since Sebastian Bach's departure — "Swedish Idol" contestant Erik Grönwall — quit the band to focus on his health. Prior to Lzzy and Joe launching into a cover of SKID ROW's "I Remember You", she told the crowd about playing with SKID ROW (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It was awesome. It was so great. I got to live out my teenage fantasy.

"I was a weird kid in the '90s. I was listening to SKID ROW and Alice Cooper and DIO," she continued. "Yeah, those other girls were not having it. My friends were, like, 'Alice Cooper, who is she?' But anyway, so the boys [in SKID ROW] asked me to join their band. They were having some in-between dates going on. And it was such a wonderful thing, 'cause we had all of these HALESTORM fans coming and they would bring in their dads. So it was like a dad-son, dad-daughter date happening, going on, and it was just awesome."

Referencing the ongoing bad blood between Sebastian and some of the other members of the classic SKID ROW lineup, Lzzy said: "I know there's some stuff… I didn't get any of the real scoop between what's happening with the Sebastian versus the rest of the guys. I know Sebastian very well. He's always been sweet to me. And the best was, after it all went down, I got to talk to Dimebag Darrell's wife [Rita Haney]. And she's, like, 'Hey, we were up all night with Sebastian watching those SKID ROW videos of you singing with them.' I'm, like, 'Uh-oh. What'd he say?' And apparently, he looks at Rita and he's, like, 'Man, I hate those guys, but she's fucking awesome.' I'm, like, 'Okay, good.'"

Circling back to performing with SKID ROW, Lzzy added: "No, it's fantastic. It's so weird to have watched all these music videos back when music videos were a thing… And then just to actually be up there and singing these songs. These songs were meant for singers. They're amazing. And we wanna do one of them for you right now."

After completing the four SKID ROW shows more than two years ago, Hale — who has fronted her band HALESTORM for nearly three decades — took to social media to thank SKID ROW for the opportunity and express her hope to rejoin them at some point, but ruled out a full-time position in SKID ROW for the time being.

Back in October 2012, Bach joined HALESTORM on stage at the Loud Park festival in Japan to perform a cover version of the SKID ROW classic "Slave To The Grind". Lzzy also joined Sebastian on stage during his set at the festival and performed a song with his band.

HALESTORM recorded a cover version of "Slave To The Grind" for the band's "ReAniMate: The CoVeRs eP", which was released in March 2011 via all digital retailers.

In March 2024, shortly after her appearances with SKID ROW were first announced, Lzzy took to her social media to share an admat for the gigs and she wrote in an accompanying message: "This is totally wild! I can't believe my VHS audition tape finally made it in the mail! (I kid, I kid)

"I started listening SKID ROW when I was a teenager growing up on the east coast in central Pennsylvania. They were one of the only bands at that time that truly bridged the gap for my love of 80s big choruses and riffs, but had the same poignant dirt and grime that was seeping into the cracks of my mind during the 90s. By the early 00s HALESTORM was well coming into its own, inspired by these powerful songs that helped me unlock a door within myself as a young musician. I can say without a second thought that if it weren't for SKID ROW in my bones, I would not be the rocker I am today."

Photo credit: Jimmy Fontaine