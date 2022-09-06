MACHINE HEAD Announces Fall 2022 U.S. Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

This fall, San Francisco Bay Area metallers MACHINE HEAD will embark on an intimate venue tour through small-town America as part of their "Electric Happy Hour (Live)". Dates include some tour favorites that MACHINE HEAD have had over the years such as oft-missed places Minot, North Dakota; Springfield, Missouri; Huntington, West Virginia; and Charleston, South Carolina.

MACHINE HEAD frontman/founder Robb Flynn states: "We're fucking STOKED to get out and demolish venues in some of our favorite small towns in America.

"We have had an awesome and productive pandemic break writing our new album 'Of Kingdom And Crown', but now it’s time for MACHINE HEAD to go melt some faces!!

"The reaction to our 'Electric Happy Hour (Live)' shows in Scotland so far are nothing short of incredible, so for this first leg of this U.S. run we will continue and will see us performing solo for 2 ½ to 3 hours a night.

"We LOVED performing our online shows which we dubbed 'Electric Happy Hour' for you Head Cases over the pandemic — the loose, beer-drenched and unscripted setlist, the deep cuts, the random cover songs. It gave us the freedom to do whatever the fuck we wanted for as long as we wanted. Every night was liberating. It's not what everyone else is doing, and frankly, there are not a lot of bands who could even pull it off, but MACHINE HEAD CAN pull it off, and we are excited as fuck to do it again. We are carving our own path here, playing by our own rules, and as an artist, it's the best feeling in the world, so come down and rage!!"

Bassist Jared MacEachern proclaims: "We're finally bringing 'Of Kingdom And Crown' and more to you, America! We're gonna kick it off in the small towns, a real nooks-and-crannies kind of run. We're gonna be raging right in each other's faces, so be ready for a sweaty, beer-drenched, throat-ripping good time!"

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "UNHALLOWED" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, September 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Nov. 03 - Fulton 55 - Fresno, CA

Nov. 06 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City. UT

Nov. 08 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

Nov. 10 - Revolution – Boise, ID

Nov. 12 - The Gaslight Social - Casper. WY

Nov. 13 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

Nov. 15 - The Original - Minot, ND

Nov. 16 - The Hall at Fargo Brewing - Fargo, ND

Nov. 18 - Bigs Bar - Sioux Falls, SD

Nov. 19 - Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

Nov. 20 - Outland Ballroom - Springfield, MO

Nov. 21 - Red Flag - St.Louis, MO

Nov. 22 - High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI

Nov. 23 - Deluxe @ Old National Center - Indianapolis, IN

Nov. 25 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

Nov. 26 - Machine Shop - Flint, MI

Nov. 27 - A&R Music Bar - Columbus, OH

Nov. 28 - Legends - Cincinnati, OH

Nov. 30 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

Dec. 01 - Portland House of Music - Portland, ME

Dec. 02 - Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ

Dec. 03 - Reverb - Reading, PA

Dec. 04 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

Dec. 06 - Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA

Dec. 07 - The Loud - Huntington, WV

Dec. 08 - Underground - Charlotte, NC

Dec. 09 - Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN

Dec. 10 - Music Farm - Charleston, SC

Dec. 12 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Dec. 13 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL

Dec. 15 - The Hall - Little Rock, AR

Dec. 16 - Whiskey Nights - Oklahoma City, OK

Dec. 17 - WAVE - Wichita, KS

Dec. 18 - Amplified Live Inside Stage - Dallas, TX

Dec. 20 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

Dec. 21 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

Dec. 22 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

Dec. 23 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

MACHINE HEAD's European tour with AMON AMARTH, "Vikings & Lionhearts", will kick off on September 8 at Nottingham, United Kingdom's Motorpoint Arena. Support on the trek will come from THE HALO EFFECT, the new band featuring five former members of IN FLAMES: Peter Iwers, Daniel Svensson, Jesper Strömblad, Niclas Engelin and Mikael Stanne.

"Of Kingdom And Crown" was released on August 26 via Nuclear Blast/Imperium Recordings. The follow-up to 2018's "Catharsis", "Of Kingdom And Crown" includes the three songs that were featured on last year's "Arrows In Words From The Sky" single: "Become The Firestorm", "Rotten" and "Arrows In Words From The Sky". Much of the new MACHINE HEAD album was recorded at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California with engineer/producer Zack Ohren.

In November 2020, MACHINE HEAD released a single, "My Hands Are Empty", via Nuclear Blast. The song marked the first musical collaboration between Flynn and original "Burn My Eyes" guitarist Logan Mader in 24 years.

"My Hands Are Empty" was just one in a line of singles to be released by MACHINE HEAD, which issued "Do Or Die" in October 2019, "Circle The Drain" in February 2020, and the two-song digital single "Civil Unrest", consisting of "Stop The Bleeding" and "Bulletproof", in June 2020. "Stop The Bleeding" featured guest vocals from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach, and was written and recorded just days after the murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.