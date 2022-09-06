MACHINE HEAD Announces Fall 2022 U.S. Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

MACHINE HEAD Announces Fall 2022 U.S. Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET PresaleSeptember 6, 2022
This fall, San Francisco Bay Area metallers MACHINE HEAD will embark on an intimate venue tour through small-town America as part of their "Electric Happy Hour (Live)". Dates include some tour favorites that MACHINE HEAD have had over the years such as oft-missed places Minot, North Dakota; Springfield, Missouri; Huntington, West Virginia; and Charleston, South Carolina.
MACHINE HEAD frontman/founder Robb Flynn states: "We're fucking STOKED to get out and demolish venues in some of our favorite small towns in America.
"We have had an awesome and productive pandemic break writing our new album 'Of Kingdom And Crown', but now it’s time for MACHINE HEAD to go melt some faces!!
"The reaction to our 'Electric Happy Hour (Live)' shows in Scotland so far are nothing short of incredible, so for this first leg of this U.S. run we will continue and will see us performing solo for 2 ½ to 3 hours a night.
"We LOVED performing our online shows which we dubbed 'Electric Happy Hour' for you Head Cases over the pandemic — the loose, beer-drenched and unscripted setlist, the deep cuts, the random cover songs. It gave us the freedom to do whatever the fuck we wanted for as long as we wanted. Every night was liberating. It's not what everyone else is doing, and frankly, there are not a lot of bands who could even pull it off, but MACHINE HEAD CAN pull it off, and we are excited as fuck to do it again. We are carving our own path here, playing by our own rules, and as an artist, it's the best feeling in the world, so come down and rage!!"
Bassist Jared MacEachern proclaims: "We're finally bringing 'Of Kingdom And Crown' and more to you, America! We're gonna kick it off in the small towns, a real nooks-and-crannies kind of run. We're gonna be raging right in each other's faces, so be ready for a sweaty, beer-drenched, throat-ripping good time!"
A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "UNHALLOWED" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, September 9 at 10 a.m. local time.
Tour dates:
Nov. 03 - Fulton 55 - Fresno, CA
Nov. 06 - Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City. UT
Nov. 08 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA
Nov. 10 - Revolution – Boise, ID
Nov. 12 - The Gaslight Social - Casper. WY
Nov. 13 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO
Nov. 15 - The Original - Minot, ND
Nov. 16 - The Hall at Fargo Brewing - Fargo, ND
Nov. 18 - Bigs Bar - Sioux Falls, SD
Nov. 19 - Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE
Nov. 20 - Outland Ballroom - Springfield, MO
Nov. 21 - Red Flag - St.Louis, MO
Nov. 22 - High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI
Nov. 23 - Deluxe @ Old National Center - Indianapolis, IN
Nov. 25 - The Forge - Joliet, IL
Nov. 26 - Machine Shop - Flint, MI
Nov. 27 - A&R Music Bar - Columbus, OH
Nov. 28 - Legends - Cincinnati, OH
Nov. 30 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY
Dec. 01 - Portland House of Music - Portland, ME
Dec. 02 - Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ
Dec. 03 - Reverb - Reading, PA
Dec. 04 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD
Dec. 06 - Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA
Dec. 07 - The Loud - Huntington, WV
Dec. 08 - Underground - Charlotte, NC
Dec. 09 - Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN
Dec. 10 - Music Farm - Charleston, SC
Dec. 12 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL
Dec. 13 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL
Dec. 15 - The Hall - Little Rock, AR
Dec. 16 - Whiskey Nights - Oklahoma City, OK
Dec. 17 - WAVE - Wichita, KS
Dec. 18 - Amplified Live Inside Stage - Dallas, TX
Dec. 20 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM
Dec. 21 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ
Dec. 22 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA
Dec. 23 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA
MACHINE HEAD's European tour with AMON AMARTH, "Vikings & Lionhearts", will kick off on September 8 at Nottingham, United Kingdom's Motorpoint Arena. Support on the trek will come from THE HALO EFFECT, the new band featuring five former members of IN FLAMES: Peter Iwers, Daniel Svensson, Jesper Strömblad, Niclas Engelin and Mikael Stanne.
"Of Kingdom And Crown" was released on August 26 via Nuclear Blast/Imperium Recordings. The follow-up to 2018's "Catharsis", "Of Kingdom And Crown" includes the three songs that were featured on last year's "Arrows In Words From The Sky" single: "Become The Firestorm", "Rotten" and "Arrows In Words From The Sky". Much of the new MACHINE HEAD album was recorded at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California with engineer/producer Zack Ohren.
In November 2020, MACHINE HEAD released a single, "My Hands Are Empty", via Nuclear Blast. The song marked the first musical collaboration between Flynn and original "Burn My Eyes" guitarist Logan Mader in 24 years.
"My Hands Are Empty" was just one in a line of singles to be released by MACHINE HEAD, which issued "Do Or Die" in October 2019, "Circle The Drain" in February 2020, and the two-song digital single "Civil Unrest", consisting of "Stop The Bleeding" and "Bulletproof", in June 2020. "Stop The Bleeding" featured guest vocals from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach, and was written and recorded just days after the murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.
MACHINE HEAD ANNOUNCE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES!
Following the release of their 10th full-length album “ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN” to staggering 10/10 reviews across the board, Top 10 chartings across the globe, Machine Head will embark on an intimate venue tour through small-town-America as part of their Electric Happy Hour (Live) tour dates. Dates include some tour favorites that Machine Head have loved over the years including oft-missed places such as Minot North Dakota, Springfield Missouri, Huntington, West Virginia, and Charleston, South Carolina
Enthuses Frontman/Founder Robb Flynn, “Were fucking STOKED get out and demolish venues in some of our favorite small towns in America, we have had an awesome and productive pandemic break writing our new album “ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN”, but now it’s time for Machine Head to go melt some faces!!” The reaction to our “Electric Happy Hour (Live)" shows in Scotland so far are nothing short of incredible, so for this first leg of this U.S. run we will continue and will see us performing solo for 2 ½ to 3 hours a night.” We LOVED performing our online shows which we dubbed Electric Happy Hour for you Head Cases over the pandemic, the loose, beer-drenched and unscripted setlist, the deep-cuts, the random cover songs, it gave us the freedom to do whatever the fuck we wanted for as long as we wanted every night was liberating. It’s not what everyone else is doing, and frankly, there are not a lot of bands who could even pull it off, but Machine Head CAN pull it off, and we are excited as fuck to do it again.
We are carving our own path here, playing by our own rules, and as an artist, it’s the best feeling in the world, so come down and rage!!”
Bassist Jared MacEachern proclaims “We’re finally bringing “ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN” and more to you, America! Were gonna kick it off in the small towns, a real nooks and crannies kind of run. We’re gonna be raging right in each others faces, so be ready for a sweaty, beer-drenched, throat-ripping good time!"
Blabbermouth Pre-Sale - Weds Sep 7th @ 10AM-10PM Local Time
Public On-Sale - Friday Sep 9th @ 10AM Local Time
Tickets will be available at https://www.machinehead1.com/pages/tour
MACHINE HEAD will also be offering an extremely limited number of VIP Packages set to go live on Wednesday in 2 tiers.
PLATINUM “SOUNDCHECK” PACKAGE
$120 plus price of ticket
15 per show avail
One (1) General Admission Ticket
Soundcheck Viewing
Meet and Greet w/ Machine Head
Group Photo w/ Machine Head
Exclusive Meet and Greet Shirt
Machine Head Flag
Souvenir Laminate w/ Lanyard
Early Entry
AND
GOLD VIP TOUR PACKAGE
$90 Plus Price of Ticket
20 Avail Per Show
One (1) General Admission Ticket
Meet and Greet w/ Machine Head
Group Photo w/ Machine Head
Exclusive Meet and Greet Shirt
Machine Head Flag
Souvenir Laminate wHead to the link below
www.machinehead.vip
Confirmed dates are as follows:
NOVEMBER
3rd FRESNO, CA - Fulton 55
6th SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Urban Lounge
8th SPOKANE, WA - Knitting Factory
10th BOISE, ID - Revolution
12th CASPER, WY - The Gaslight Social
13th COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - Black Sheep
15th MINOT, ND - The Original
16th FARGO, ND - The Hall at Fargo Brewing
18th SIOUX FALLS, SD - Bigs Bar
19th LINCOLN, NE - Bourbon Theatre
20th SPRINGFIELD, MO - Outland Ballroom
21st ST. LOUIS, MO - Red Flag
22nd MADISON, WI - High Noon Saloon
23rd INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Deluxe at Old National Center
25th JOLIET, IL - The Forge
26th FLINT, MI - Machine Shop
27th COLUMBUS, OH - A&R Music Bar
28th CINCINNATI, OH - Legends
30th HUNTINGTON, NY - The Paramount
DECEMBER
1st PORTLAND, ME - Portland House of Music
2nd ASBURY PARK, NJ - Stone Pony
3rd READING, PA - Reverb
4th BALTIMORE, MD - Soundstage
6th VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Elevation 27
7th HUNTINGTON, WV - The Loud
8th CHARLOTTE, NC - Underground
9th NASHVILLE, TN - Eastside Bowl
10th CHARLESTON, SC - Music Farm
12th FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - Culture Room
13th TAMPA, FL - Orpheum
15th LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Hall
16th OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - Whiskey Nights
17th WICHITA, KS - Wave
18th DALLAS, TX - Amplified Live Inside Stage
20th ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Sunshine Theater
21st TUCSON, AZ - The Rock
22nd SAN DIEGO, CA - HOB
23rd SACRAMENTO, CA - Ace of Spades
Posted by Machine Head on Tuesday, September 6, 2022