MACHINE HEAD, PAPA ROACH And GOJIRA Among First Confirmed Bands For 2025 Edition Of WACKEN OPEN AIR

The organizers of the annual Wacken Open Air festival have announced the first confirmed bands for the 2025 edition of the event, set to take place from July 30 to August 2 in Wacken, Germany.

A total of 34 artists have been announced for the 34th edition of Wacken Open Air, including MACHINE HEAD, PAPA ROACH, GOJIRA, APOCALYPTICA, SAXON and WITHIN TEMPTATION.

A total of 85,000 tickets were sold for Wacken Open Air 2024.

Confirmed bands so far for Wacken Open Air 2025:

MACHINE HEAD

SALTATIO MORTIS

PAPA ROACH

GOJIRA

APOCALYPTICA

SAXON

WITHIN TEMPTATION

DIMMU BORGIR

MINISTRY

MICHAEL SCHENKER (My Years With UFO)

PEYTON PARRISH

BEYOND THE BLACK

CLAWFINGER

GRAVE DIGGER (45th-Anniversary Show)

AUGUST BURNS RED

OBITUARY

WIND ROSE

BROTHERS OF METAL

TARJA & MARKO HIETALA

HANABIE

DECAPITATED

DESTRUCTION

CELESTE

ORANGE GOBLIN

ANGEL WITCH

DOMINUM

EXHORDER

NIGHT DEMON

MIMI BARKS

SEVEN SPIRES

CLOWNS

DOOL

CROWNSHIFT

MIDNIGHT

The ticket presale begins on Sunday (August 4) at 8 p.m. German time from metaltix.com and wacken.com.

German hard rock legends SCORPIONS headlined this year's edition of Wacken Open Air, which takes place annually in Wacken, a village with a population of just about 2,000.

The first Wacken Open Air event in 1990 drew less than 800 people, but it has since grown to become the biggest open-air festival of its kind.

Around 30 percent travel from other countries to the festival, which over recent years has been growing in popularity.

Wacken Open Air was forced to take a break for two years due to coronavirus restrictions.

Wacken Open Air normally does not announce the names of its headliners before tickets go on sale. Still, the festival usually sells out within hours.

The festival also doesn't sell VIP access or upgrades and all purchases are for all the days without a single-day ticket option, something they did away with two decades ago.