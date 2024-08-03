  • facebook
THE PRETTY RECKLESS Shares Pro-Shot Video Of TAYLOR MOMSEN's Onstage Bat Encounter

August 3, 2024

THE PRETTY RECKLESS has shared professionally filmed video of the band's performance in Spain where singer Taylor Momsen was bitten by a bat.

Momsen and her THE PRETTY RECKLESS bandmates were opening for AC/DC in Seville on May 29 when she noticed that the crowd was trying to get her attention. "You guys are pointing at something, and I don't know what you're saying," she can be seen saying with a shrug before turning around and looking down at her thigh where the bat had attached itself just above the hem of the dress. She then returned to the mic and exclaimed: "There's a fucking flying bat on my leg right now. Can someone help me, please?"

The incident occurred during a performance of the song "Witches Burn", and the odd timing was not lost on the singer. "I must really be a witch," she joked from the stage. Momsen told the crowd the bat was "fine" after it was removed from her leg, adding, "He's going to be my new friend."

Taylor later wrote about the incident on Instagram, saying: "During 'Witches Burn' of all songs… a BAT flew onto me and clung to my leg. In the moment I was performing and had no idea until the incredible crowd kept screaming and pointing. He was cute, but yes, he bit me," Momsen added, explaining that she required "rabies shots for the next two weeks."

"Thanks to all the staff at the hospital who dubbed me #batgirl after seeing it on the local news that morning… that's one for the books!!!!"

Another video that Momsen posted showed the singer walking backstage after the show reacting to the incident, saying the bat "held on for dear life" and that it "scared" her in the moment.

Momsen and her band are opening for AC/DC on the legendary hard rockers' spring/summer 2024 "Power Up" tour. The show in the Spanish city was the third date of the 24-stop European trek.

Poking fun at the otherwise bat incident, Momsen also posted a photo of herself posing next to a "no bats" sign taped on to some of AC/DC's stage equipment.

"Ok… so @acdc has the best crew ever," Momsen wrote in the caption. "Love you guys!!!"

