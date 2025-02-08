MACHINE HEAD's MATT ALSTON Shares 'Aesthetics Of Hate' 360-Degree Drum-Cam Video From Poland's MYSTIC FESTIVAL

360-degree drum-cam video of MACHINE HEAD drummer Matt Alston playing the song "Aesthetics Of Hate" with his bandmates on June 6, 2024 at the Mystic Festival in Gdańsk, Poland can be seen below.

The British-born Alston (DEVILMENT, EASTERN FRONT) and Polish guitarist Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka (DECAPITATED) joined MACHINE HEAD in time for the 25th-anniversary tour for the band's classic debut, "Burn My Eyes", which kicked off in Germany in October 2019. Due to his touring commitments with his longtime band DECAPITATED, Vogg has since left the band and was replaced by Reece Alan Scruggs (HAVOK).

Last November, MACHINE HEAD released a new single, "These Scars Won't Define Us", which features guest appearances by the other three bands which will accompany MACHINE HEAD on the Robb Flynn-fronted outfit's spring 2025 North American tour — Swedish metal icons IN FLAMES, Italian alt-metallers LACUNA COIL and American metalcore maestros UNEARTH.

The five-week jaunt will begin on April 5, 2025 in Oakland, California at the legendary Fox Theater and will conclude on May 10 in Kelowna, British Columbia.

"These Scars Won't Define Us" is taken from MACHINE HEAD's upcoming album, which is slated for an April 2025 release.

Reece made his live debut with MACHINE HEAD in November 2022 at Strummer's in Fresno, California at the opening show of the "Electric Happy Hour (Live)" tour.

The rest of MACHINE HEAD's lineup consists of guitarist/vocalist Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern.

In early 2024, MACHINE HEAD completed the "Slaughter The Martour" North American tour with support from L.A.'s FEAR FACTORY, Sweden's ORBIT CULTURE and Louisville, Kentucky's GATES TO HELL.

MACHINE HEAD has been touring in support of its latest album, "Of Kingdom And Crown", which came out in August 2022. The follow-up to 2018's "Catharsis" includes the three songs that were featured on the 2021 "Arrows In Words From The Sky" single: "Become The Firestorm", "Rotten" and "Arrows In Words From The Sky". Much of the latest MACHINE HEAD album was recorded at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California with engineer/producer Zack Ohren.

In November 2020, MACHINE HEAD released a single, "My Hands Are Empty", via Nuclear Blast. The song marked the first musical collaboration between frontman Robb Flynn and original "Burn My Eyes" guitarist Logan Mader in 24 years.

"My Hands Are Empty" was just one in a line of singles to be released by MACHINE HEAD, which issued "Do Or Die" in October 2019, "Circle The Drain" in February 2020, and the two-song digital single "Civil Unrest", consisting of "Stop The Bleeding" and "Bulletproof", in June 2020. "Stop The Bleeding" featured guest vocals from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach, and was written and recorded just days after the murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.