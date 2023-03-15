MACHINE HEAD's ROBB FLYNN Calls Out ROLLING STONE For Failing To Include EXODUS And TESTAMENT On 'Greatest Metal Songs' List

MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn has called out Rolling Stone magazine for failing to include any tracks from EXODUS and TESTAMENT on its recently released list of "The 100 Greatest Heavy Metal Songs Of All Time".

Flynn made the comments while thanking Rolling Stone for including MACHINE HEAD's classic song "Davidian" on the list, which was compiled by tallying up ballots of personal picks for the top metal songs from the magazine's contributors.

In a post on MACHINE HEAD's official web site, Robb wrote: "I'd like to personally thank Rolling Stone for their inclusion of 'Davidian', from MACHINE HEAD's 1994 debut album 'Burn My Eyes' in their Top 100 Greatest Heavy Metal Songs of All Time. It was a rare and delightful compliment from a magazine that has largely paid us no mind for the last 29 years.

"Once the surprise of being mentioned subsided, I decided to go through all '100 Songs.' Sure, there are many, many questionable choices on the list, but there are two glaring omissions I HAVE to mention.

"No EXODUS? No TESTAMENT?

"Bay Area Thrash Metal is still an extremely vital and powerful force in music, and it wasn't just METALLICA that brought it to the World. Upon formation, EXODUS were literally the most exciting band around. Crafting timeless songs like 'Bonded By Blood', 'A Lesson In Violence', or their own 'pit anthem' – 'The Toxic Waltz', all deserve similar honors on such a list. When I was a teenager growing up in the Bay Area, I cannot express how important and influential EXODUS and guitarist Gary Holt were and remain. Without Gary, there is no Robb Flynn. Without EXODUS, there is no MACHINE HEAD.

"And when it comes to TESTAMENT? The word that continues to flash before my eyes is ‘impact.' I can assure you that every single Rock/Metal guitar player on the face of the planet's collective jaws hit the floor when they heard Alex Skolnick play. His adding of classical arpeggio sweeps into songs like 'Over The Wall', and 'Disciples Of The Watch', was game changing. Soon everybody from Kirk Hammett of METALLICA to Glenn Tipton of JUDAS PRIEST was doing it. The commanding bellow of singer Chuck Billy was an absolute precursor to the Death and Black Metal vocal that would soon follow and continue until this day. That's undeniable impact.

"Again, we are humbled, honored, and grateful for our welcome into your 'Top 100 Greatest Heavy Metal Songs of All Time'. Lastly, on behalf of the Heavy Metal community, thank you for representing our genre in your publication."

Rolling Stone stated the following regarding the people who contributed to selecting "The 100 Greatest Heavy Metal Songs Of All Time": "The group of headbangers that Rolling Stone gathered to rank the 100 Greatest Heavy Metal Songs of All Time debated the merits of more than 300 worthy songs over several months. These people include writers and critics who have been writing for Rolling Stone for decades and contributors to metal-focused publications. Many list voters contributed to RS' Greatest Metal Albums list a few years back."

Top 20 "Greatest Heavy Metal Songs Of All Time", as picked by Rolling Stone contributors:

01. BLACK SABBATH - "Black Sabbath"

02. METALLICA - "Master Of Puppets"

03. MOTÖRHEAD - "Ace Of Spades"

04. JUDAS PRIEST - "Breaking The Law"

05. BLACK SABBATH - "War Pigs"

06. OZZY OSBOURNE - "Crazy Train"

07. BLACK SABBATH - "Iron Man"

08. SLAYER - "Raining Blood"

09. DIO - "Holy Diver"

10. IRON MAIDEN - "Run To The Hills"

11. METALLICA - "One"

12. LIVING COLOR - "Cult Of Personality"

13. BLACK SABBATH - "Paranoid"

14. RAINBOW - "Stargazer"

15. SLAYER - "Angel Of Death"

16. IRON MAIDEN - "Hallowed By Thy Name"

17. AC/DC - "Back In Black"

18. LED ZEPPELIN - "Immigrant Song"

19. MEGADETH - "Peace Sells"

20. RATT - "Round And Round"

You can see the entire list at RollingStone.com.