MADBALL's FREDDY CRICIEN On HOYA ROC's Departure: 'We Are Simply Moving In Different Directions'

MADBALL frontman Freddy Cricien says that there is "no bad blood or animosity" between him and the band's longtime bassist Jorge "Hoya Roc" Guerra who announced his departure from MADBALL earlier this week.

On Wednesday (August 9),Freddy took to the band's social media to write: "If you haven't already heard through other channels, our bro @hoyaroc357 is retiring from MB. To be clear, there is no bad blood or animosity. We are simply moving in different directions and that's ok…it happens… it's all love!

"On behalf of the guys and myself, we wish Hoya nothing but the best with any and all future endeavours. He has our full support! The imprint he left on this band will never be over looked. The experiences we've shared on and off stage, and the memories we've made will always be appreciated and cherished. So, salute.. to a MB OG!!

"Just in case anyone is wondering… MADBALL is not going anywhere! We have a lot of cool things in the works including new music. We are not slowing down… we are revving up! #hardcorelives #cantstopwontstop"

Hoya, who joined MADBALL in 1993, broke the news of his exit in a social media post on Tuesday (August 8). He wrote: "Wasup everybody I have a little announcement .I am no longer playing bass in MADBALL . There is NO beef or anything like that and I wish them the best moving forward and always with luv .

"Thanks to everybody who supported me through the years !! I love you all !!!! My family is better then ever.

"And your boy is NOT done yet , if anything I'm only getting started !!!

"Look out for my channel SmokinWordTV and keep those ears open for alot new music drops everywhere !! Always with mad luv ….. and now to the next episode".

MADBALL originated in the late 1980s, as a side project of AGNOSTIC FRONT. The band developed after AGNOSTIC FRONT frontman Roger Miret would let his younger half-brother, Freddy Cricien, take the microphone and perform lead vocals during AGNOSTIC FRONT shows.

MADBALL's latest album, "For The Cause", was released in June 2018 via Nuclear Blast. The record was mixed and mastered by renowned producer Tue Madsen at Antfarm Studios in Denmark. It was co-produced by Tim Armstrong (RANCID),who is also featured on the album.

Photo credit: Thony Oliver (courtesy of Nuclear Blast Records)