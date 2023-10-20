  • facebook
MAGNUM Announces New Album 'Here Comes The Rain'

October 20, 2023

British rock band MAGNUM will release a new studio album, "Here Comes The Rain", on January 12, 2024 via Steamhammer/SPV.

The band led by frontman Bob Catley and guitarist/songwriter Tony Clarkin will issue two singles ahead of the LP release — "Blue Tango" on November 22, 2023 and "The Seventh Darkness" on January 3, 2024. Additionally, a tour has been scheduled to kick off in early April 2024.

The album's highly inspired artwork is once more designed by the great Rodney Matthews, who has already created a number of MAGNUM sleeves to support the band's atmospherically dense music. Says Tony Clarkin: "The back cover features a kind of avian battalion in attack mode, which I think is a great allegory!"

Apart from MAGNUM's typical trademarks, "Here Comes The Rain" also holds a number of thoroughly pleasant surprises. First single "Blue Tango" is a real riff-rock number that makes you want to move your feet while "The Seventh Darkness" is filled with awesome brass sections courtesy of guest musicians Chris "BeeBe" Aldridge (saxophone) and Nick Dewhurst (trumpet),which lend the song brilliance and shape.

There is no doubt about it: "Here Comes The Rain" sees the MAGNUM lineup consisting of Catley, Clarkin, keyboardist Rick Benton, bassist Dennis Ward and drummer Lee Morris, once again succeed in creating an outstanding, colorful, varied and inspired new studio album.

"Everyone played their part without me dictating anything," Clarkin enthuses, "everyone just instinctively played what their inspiration told them." It's a good thing that these superb musicians can rely on their intuition!

"Here Comes The Rain" track listing:

01. Run Into The Shadows
02. Here Comes The Rain
03. Some Kind Of Treachery
04. After The Silence
05. Blue Tango
06. The Day He Lied
07. The Seventh Darkness
08. Broken City
09. I Wanna Live
10. Borderline

MAGNUM Live 2024:

Apr. 04 - DE - Mannheim - Capitol
Apr. 05 - DE - Bochum - Christuskirche
Apr. 06 - DE - Neuruppin - Kulturhaus
Apr. 08 - DE - Berlin - Metropol
Apr. 09 - DE - Hannover - Musikzentrum
Apr. 10 - DE - Hamburg - Fabrik
Apr. 12 - DE - Memmingen - Kaminwerk
Apr. 13 - CH - Pratteln - Z7
Apr. 14 - DE - Regensburg - Airport
Apr. 16 - DE - Munich - Ampere
Apr. 17 - DE - Nürnberg - Hirsch
Apr. 19 - DE - Markneukirchen - Musikhalle
Apr. 21 - SE - Malmö - Babel
Apr. 22 - NO - Oslo - John Dee
Apr. 23 - SE - Uppsala - Katalin
Apr. 25 - SE - Gothenburg - Pustervik
Apr. 26 - SE - Stockholm - Fryshuset Klubben
Apr. 29 - UK - Bristol - SWX
Apr. 30 - UK - Southampton - Engine Rooms
May 02 - UK - Holmfirth - Picturedome
May 03 - UK - Wolverhampton - KK's Steelmill
May 04 - UK - Nottingham - Rock City
May 06 - UK - London - Islington Assembly Hall
May 08 - UK - Glasgow - The TV Studio SWG3
May 09 - UK - Manchester - Academy 2

Photo credit: Rob Barrow

