MALEVOLENT CREATION Is Working On 'Extremely Heavy' Material For 14th Studio Album

MALEVOLENT CREATION's founding guitarist Philip Fasciana has confirmed to MetalBite in a new interview that he is working on material for the follow-up to the band's 2019 album "The 13th Beast". The next LP will be released on Back On Black Records in Europe and an as-yet-undetermined label in North and South America.

Fasciana said: "I am currently writing new songs for the next MALEVOLENT CREATION album alongside our vocalist/second guitarist Deron Miller (ex-CKY) drummer Ronnie Parmer and bassist. We are getting together here in Florida soon to record demos of the new material and rehearse a new 30-song setlist of songs from all our albums. Many songs have not been played live in a long time or ever, in some cases. We just have too many songs in the last 32 years."

Asked if fans can expect some surprises on MALEVOLENT CREATION's 14th album, Fasciana said: "Not too much. [I am] only trying to write some extremely heavy songs that will come across great when played live. Of course they are very fast with a few midtempo arrangements to keep the music interesting. I'm sure there will be some changes when we all get together to arrange the new material and lyrics that are being done by Deron Miller. I am really looking forward to recording this new material with Deron and Ronnie because they are both great musicians and understand the MALEVOLENT CREATION sound. We all just want to put together some great songs and have some fun. It will be a big relief to get all this new material sorted out."

Fasciana went on to say that he doesn't have any new songtitles or an album title to share yet. "A lot of things will change while arranging the new songs musically and lyrically," he explained. "They always do, so I don't want to announce any songtitles I have until we all have agreed the songs are completely finished and will no longer change. The album title will most likely be announced first so we can make sure all the song titles fit alongside the album title."

Fasciana announced Miller's addition to MALEVOLENT CREATION last October.

Best known as the former lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of rock band CKY, which he co-founded in 1998, Miller also fronts the progressive metal band FOREIGN OBJECTS, the melodic death metal group WORLD UNDER BLOOD and the rock band 96 BITTER BEINGS.

Three years ago, MALEVOLENT CREATION parted ways with drummer Phil Cancilla and vocalist/guitarist Lee Wollenschlaeger and replaced them with Ronnie Parmer and Ryan Taylor, respectively. It is not clear when Taylor exited MALEVOLENT CREATION.

"The 13th Beast" was released in January 2019 via Century Media. It was the band's sole disc to feature Cancilla and Wollenschlaeger.

Former MALEVOLENT CREATION frontman Bret Hoffmann died in July 2018 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was only 51 years old.

Bret performed on the first three MALEVOLENT CREATION releases until he left the band after 1993's "Stillborn" album. Five years later, he returned and performed on "The Fine Art Of Murder" and "Envenomed" before leaving again and being replaced by Kyle Symons. He rejoined MALEVOLENT again in 2006 and appeared on three more of the group's albums, 2007's "Doomsday X", 2010's "Invidious Dominion" and 2015's "Dead Man's Path". He exited the group once again in 2016 and was replaced by Wollenschlaeger.