MALEVOLENT CREATION's PHIL FASCIANA Expects To Be Released From Hospital Next Week

Guitarist Phil Fasciana of long-running Florida death metallers MALEVOLENT CREATION expects to be returning home next week, a little over two weeks after he was first treated in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at a hospital in Montpelier, France as a result of him developing a severe case of bacterial pneumonia.

Due to Phil's hospitalization, the other members of the band — Ronnie Parmer (drums),Jesse Jolly (bass, lead vocals) and Chris Cannella (guitar) — are playing the remaining shows of the band's in-progress European tour as a three-piece, beginning with the July 17 concert at Razzmatazz in Barcelona, Spain.

Earlier today (Friday, August 1),Fasciana shared the following update on his condition via social media: "As of today August 1st I am having the last of my tests and if all is good I will be released on Monday or Tuesday at the latest.

"I don't know how I contracted this bacteria but my lungs were filled with blood for some time now. I have to see doctors every month concerning injuries I received in a car accident in 2021 and none of the doctors I see that check your blood as well as other vitals never detected anything. Even after complaining about just generally feeling constantly sick and having tons of X-rays, MRIs and just general routine doctor visits. The French doctors knew immediately and after being in a coma for 8 days I was told what was going on and of course I laughed and said yeah right! One of the doctors asked me to spit on the ground and I did and sure as shit it was pure blood. My lungs were filled with blood and I was dying. A lot of work had to be done to clear up my lungs and a lot of strong antibiotics. But right now I am getting ready for a bunch of tests concerning my black heart. If all goes well I will be flying home on Monday or Tuesday.

"Thanks to my band members Ronnie Parmer, Jesse Jolly [and] Chris Cannella for saving my life and all the people around the world for your kind words.

"I have to take things day to day but I will be on tour with KRISIUN in Brazil in September and our North American tour in October.

"What a wild ride I had to experience the last 4 weeks but I'm back baby!!!"

Fasciana is the sole remaining original member of MALEVOLENT CREATION, which formed in in Buffalo, New York in 1986 and later relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

MALEVOLENT CREATION's latest album, "The 13th Beast", was released in January 2019 via Century Media. It was the band's sole disc to feature drummer Phil Cancilla and vocalist/guitarist Lee Wollenschlaeger.

Former MALEVOLENT CREATION frontman Bret Hoffmann died in July 2018 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was only 51 years old.

Bret performed on the first three MALEVOLENT CREATION releases until he left the band after 1993's "Stillborn" album. Five years later, he returned and performed on "The Fine Art Of Murder" and "Envenomed" before leaving again and being replaced by Kyle Symons. He rejoined MALEVOLENT again in 2006 and appeared on three more of the group's albums, 2007's "Doomsday X", 2010's "Invidious Dominion" and 2015's "Dead Man's Path". He exited the group once again in 2016 and was replaced by Wollenschlaeger.