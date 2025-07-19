MALEVOLENT CREATION's PHIL FASCIANA Remains In ICU Following Bacterial Pneumonia Diagnosis

Guitarist Phil Fasciana of long-running Florida death metallers MALEVOLENT CREATION remains in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at a hospital in Montpelier, France after developing a severe case of bacterial pneumonia.

On Friday (July 17),Fasciana's MALEVOLENT CREATION bandmate Jesse Jolly (bass, lead vocals) released a video message in which he stated (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Hey, guys. Jesse here from MALEVOLENT CREATION. I just wanted to take a minute to give everyone the most sort of recent update that we've received regarding Phil's condition. He's still in the ICU in Montpelier, France. On a positive note, it does appear that some of his numbers are returning a little bit to normal due to the intravenous medication that he's receiving while he is dealing with his bacterial pneumonia. It's a very serious condition. And bacterial pneumonia can be absolutely life threatening in any age group, but most certainly anyone a little younger or a little older can absolutely contract this and then it can be a very quick and very sudden onset.

"So we just wanna take a moment and thank all of you very much from the bottom of our hearts for the outpour of love and support for our boy Phil," Jesse continued. "He loves his friends, his fans and his bandmates dearly. And his family, they're obviously going through a lot. We love them and we wish them peace during this time of stress, because being this far away from your brother, from your son, it's gotta be an absolute nightmare. So please continue the love and support for Phil. We will update you as soon as we find out any changes, hopefully positive changes only. So please keep Phil in your thoughts, your hopes, and if it's your thing, keep him in your prayers. We all greatly support it. Thank you all so much. And we will update you as soon as we know more. Thank you."

As a result of Phil's hospitalization, the other members of the band — Ronnie Parmer (drums),Jolly (and Chris Cannella (guitar) — are playing the remaining shows of the band's in-progress European tour as a three-piece, beginning with this past Thursday night's (July 17) concert at Razzmatazz in Barcelona, Spain.

When MALEVOLENT CREATION went public with Fasciana's latest health battles, Ronnie, Jesse and Chris released the following statement via social media: "Dear MALEVOLENT fans, far and wide: It is with immense sadness that we report our helmsman Phillip Fasciana was admitted to the ICU in Montpelier, France last night. He developed what the doctors deemed to be a severe case of bacterial pneumonia, which may have spread to surrounding organs. He has been listed as being in critical condition. His family has been notified and will be deciding on next steps, based on what is best for Phil's condition and overall health.

"We are all crushed to see him in this situation, and it is absolutely life-threatening. So please, please keep Phil in your thoughts and/or prayers with hope he makes a full recovery. Make no mistake, this is a very bad situation and we greatly appreciate your love and understanding. It is with the support and direction of his immediate family that have requested we finish the remainder of the tour in Phil's absence, as he needs to focus on his recovery.

"Eternal gratitude for your support -Jesse, Ronnie, Chris".

Fasciana is the sole remaining original member of MALEVOLENT CREATION, which formed in in Buffalo, New York in 1986 and later relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

MALEVOLENT CREATION's latest album, "The 13th Beast", was released in January 2019 via Century Media. It was the band's sole disc to feature drummer Phil Cancilla and vocalist/guitarist Lee Wollenschlaeger.

Former MALEVOLENT CREATION frontman Bret Hoffmann died in July 2018 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was only 51 years old.

Bret performed on the first three MALEVOLENT CREATION releases until he left the band after 1993's "Stillborn" album. Five years later, he returned and performed on "The Fine Art Of Murder" and "Envenomed" before leaving again and being replaced by Kyle Symons. He rejoined MALEVOLENT again in 2006 and appeared on three more of the group's albums, 2007's "Doomsday X", 2010's "Invidious Dominion" and 2015's "Dead Man's Path". He exited the group once again in 2016 and was replaced by Wollenschlaeger.