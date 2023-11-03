Man Goes Overboard From LAMB OF GOD's 'Headbangers Boat'; Search And Rescue Operation Underway

A 41-year-old passenger on LAMB OF GOD's Headbangers Boat cruise went overboard and a search for him is ongoing, according to cruise line Norwegian Cruise Line.

The incident happened early Friday morning (November 3) as the Norwegian Pearl was sailing near the Bahamas on its way to Miami, a spokesperson for the cruise line said.

In a statement provided to Rock Feed, the spokesperson said: "On the early morning of Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, Norwegian Pearl was notified that a 41-year-old male guest went overboard while the ship was sailing near the Bahamas on its way to Miami. The authorities have been notified and the United States Coast Guard search and rescue operation is underway. The investigation is ongoing, and we will share updates as appropriate. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

The U.S. Coast Guard told WFLA they are currently conducting a search for the man who was last seen 20 miles east of Cay Say Bahamas around 4 a.m.

The Coast Guard is assisting the Royal Bahamas Defense Force in the search.

Earlier today, one passenger on Headbangers Boat posted on social media: "Update - around 3:45 am the cruise ship we are on NCL Pearl - Headbangers boat had called a code Oscar starboard side. Confirmed approximately 30 minutes later. The ship has been in a search pattern for the man overboard since then. No luck. Overboard survival rates are slim. We have no news whether he jumped or fell. But intoxication was surely a factor. Scarey and sad. The whole boat of headbangers is a somber one today."

Another person wrote: "My son is on this Headbangers Boat tour, and this morning security was chasing a guy, and he jumped from a higher deck towards the back of the boat, and went overboard".

According to Cruise Critic, there are no specific statistics compiled by the U.S. government about how often going overboard happens on cruise ships. In general, there are about 20 incidents reported a year. "Survival rates depend on several factors, including whether the person was injured by impact with the water or part of the ship on the way down and how quickly the person can be rescued by the cruise ship crew or Coast Guard," the web site notes. "Wind and weather factors also play a role in a rescue mission. If the seas are rough, it not only makes it difficult for a person to swim, it's also tough for emergency staff to find them in the water. Other factors include the temperature of the sea; hypothermia can begin to set in when the water is less than 70 degrees Fahrenheit."

LAMB OF GOD, MASTODON, HATEBREED, GWAR, SHADOWS FALL, GOD FORBID, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, TESTAMENT, MUNICIPAL WASTE, LACUNA COIL, GATECREEPER, VIO-LENCE, MALEVOLENCE, BLEED FROM WITHIN and DYING WISH are among the artists who are performing on the first-ever Headbangers Boat, which set sail on October 31 from Miami, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas aboard the Norwegian Pearl.

Lamb Of God's Headbangers Boat features live music from sun-up to sundown, across several stages and settings throughout the ship, including two unique shows from LAMB OF GOD, featuring a complete performance of their 2004 landmark third album, "Ashes Of The Wake", in its entirety. In addition, members of LAMB OF GOD are hosting an array of activities, including a question-and-answer conversation and photography show with vocalist Randy Blythe, a drum-off with drummer Art Cruz, and casino tournament with bassist John Campbell.

In a statement provided to Rock Feed, a spokesperson for the Norwegian Cruise Line confirmed that a passenger went overboard during the Headbangers Boat cruise early this morning. The statement reads: “On the early morning of Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, Norwegian Pearl was notified… pic.twitter.com/8nTBJacACU — Rock Feed 🎸 (@RockFeedNet) November 3, 2023

Update - around 3:45 am the cruise ship we are on NCL Pearl - Headbangers boat had called a code Oscar starboard side. ... Posted by Michelle Belle on Friday, November 3, 2023