MANOWAR: New Album Due In 2025; 40th-Anniversary Version Of 'Sign Of The Hammer' To Arrive In 2024

MANOWAR has announced "The Blood Of Our Enemies" 2025 tour of Europe. The trek will be the band's first in support of MANOWAR's next studio album, which will arrive in early 2025.

Earlier today, MANOWAR released the following statement via social media: "Manowarriors! Let it be known that we will unleash our brand-new studio album upon the world in early 2025. While we cannot yet reveal the name, we can tell you that this album will crush the enemies of metal into the dust from whence they came and reunite Manowarriors from all over the world under the banner of True Metal - louder, harder, stronger, and faster than ever!

"Beware, our onslaught will not stop there!

"In response to your calls that we return to the stage for more live action, the album release will coincide with our next crusade, as we launch 'The Blood Of Our Enemies' Tour 2025! During this tour, we will be playing two unique setlists. On alternating nights, we will perform the entire 'Hail To England' and the 'Sign Of The Hammer' albums, respectively. Each evening will also showcase fan favorites from our entire career!

"We are thrilled about performing your favorite songs again and cannot wait to see your fists raised in the air and hear your screams!

"First shows have been confirmed for Germany and Luxembourg. More countries will follow!"

2025 tour dates:

Feb. 07, 2025 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena*

Feb. 08, 2025 - Freiburg, Germany - Sick-Arena**

Feb. 10, 2025 - Zwickau, Germany - Stadthalle*

Feb. 12, 2025 - Regensburg, Germany - Das Stadtwerk.Donau-Arena**

Feb. 14, 2025 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena*

Feb. 15, 2025 - München, Germany - Zenith**

Feb. 17, 2025 - Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal*

Feb. 19, 2025 - Braunschweig, Germany - Volkswagen Halle**

Feb. 21, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - UFO*

Feb. 22, 2025 - Kiel, Germany - Wunderino Arena**

Feb. 25, 2025 - Mannheim, Germany - Sap Arena*

Feb. 26, 2025 - Ravensburg, Germany - Oberschwabenhalle**

Feb. 28, 2025 - Oldenburg, Germany - Ewe Arena*

Mar. 01, 2025 - Krefeld, Germany - Yayla Arena**

* = "Hail To England" + Best Of / ** = "Sign Of The Hammer" + Best Of

"Tickets for these shows will be available starting October 25, 2023, at 10:00 AM CET, exclusively at Eventim Germany, and will go on general sale on October 28, 2023, at 10:00 AM CET.

"On other tour related news, we must inform you that unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts beyond our control, it will be necessary to reschedule the Joey De Maio 'Words Of Power' Spoken Word Tour 2023. New dates will be announced in due time. In the meantime, all tickets purchased for the Spoken Word Tour will be fully refunded. Please keep an eye out for an email from your ticketing company, as it will provide details on the refund process. Fans with an Ultimate Fan Experience Upgrade will be contacted by The Kingdom Of Steel for a full refund. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

"We also have more news from the studio!

"Today, as we celebrate the 39th year since 'Sign Of The Hammer' was unleashed upon the world, we are excited to announce that in honor of its 40th anniversary next year, we will revisit its origins and re-record the entire album. It will be reborn as the 'Sign Of The Hammer 2024'! What you will receive is the brutality from the first release, blended with the inspiration you've provided us over the years and enhanced by the latest technology. The 'Sign Of The Hammer 2024' will blast the ground and melt your faces more intensely and louder than ever, delivering maximum metal!

"Additionally, we are pleased to announce that in just a few days our new online stores will open under a new domain (www.manowarmerch.com),offering you never-before-seen items and special deals. The stores will ship from Germany and from the U.S. respectively. Stay tuned!

"Manowarriors, new chapters in our saga are on the horizon, and together with you, our Army of Immortals, we will march towards even grander triumphs!

"Hail and Kill!"

This past February, MANOWAR released a new song called "Laut Und Hart Stark Und Schnell" dedicated to the band's loyal German fans.

"Laut Und Hart Stark Und Schnell", which translates into "Loud And Hard Strong And Fast", is an anthemic mid-tempo hymn in the vein of MANOWAR's classic "Warriors Of The World United" that invites fans to sing along and raise their hands in celebration of their favorite genre and band.

"Laut Und Hart Stark Und Schnell" was first released digitally on February 10 on all major platforms and was made available during MANOWAR's German tour.

A little over a year ago, MANOWAR announced that it had recruited Michael Angelo Batio, a veteran both in the studio and on stage, to play guitar for the band on its 2023 "Crushing The Enemies Of Metal" tour. The news came in the wake of guitarist Evandro "EV" Martel's announcement that he was taking a break from touring for a while for "personal reasons".

Although MANOWAR has released a couple of EPs in recent years — including "The Revenge Of Odysseus (Highlights)", which came out in June — the group hasn't issued a full-length effort since 2012's "The Lord Of Steel".

MANOWAR's two "secret" warm-up shows in June 2022 at Jovel Music Hall in Münster, Germany marked the band's debut live appearances with new drummer Dave Chedrick, who has previously played with RAVEN and KILL RITUAL, among others.

Chedrick joined MANOWAR as the replacement for Anders Johannson who announced that same month that he would be unable to join MANOWAR on the band's "Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Anniversary Tour '22/'23" due to "family commitments."