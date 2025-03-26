CANDICE NIGHT Releases Music Video For 'The Last Goodbye' Featuring RITCHIE BLACKMORE

Candice Night has released the official music video for the song "The Last Goodbye", featuring her husband, DEEP PURPLE and RAINBOW legend and her BLACKMORE'S NIGHT bandmate Ritchie Blackmore, on guitar. You can now watch the clip below.

"The Last Goodbye" is taken from Candice's upcoming studio album "Sea Glass", which due on April 25 via earMUSIC.

In her career as a musician, vocalist, composer and lyricist, Candice is perhaps most famously known as the multi-instrumentalist and voice of BLACKMORE'S NIGHT.

"Sea Glass" finds Candice at a new plateau in her life and music.

Inspired by a lifetime of challenging musical adventures as well as the magic and demands of everyday life and family, Candice has crafted an album that observes life through a prism — looking through a kaleidoscope of sea glass colors with their own special glow. Much like an alchemist, she melds together her various influences and experiences to create music that is contemporary yet eternal.

Candice says: "We go through so much in life, we break, we shatter, our pieces tossed and tumbled by forces all around us, smoothing our edges, teaching us lessons. And though some pieces may be lost, most return to be changed, different, worn by time, and yet…brilliant treasures in who we have become…"

The album draws from rock and country influences on tracks such as first single "Angel And Jezebel" (featured on the album in two versions) as well as deft acoustic pop with "Unsung Hero (She'll Never Tell)". Thematically "Sea Glass" touches on themes of loss and love ("The Last Goodbye") as well as the bond between parents and children and their wishes and dreams for the future ("Promise Me", which, fittingly, features contributions from Candice's son and daughter).

"Sea Glass" features nine Candice Night compositions and a version of the beloved standard "Nature Boy", brought together by Candice in the role of producer on what may be her most personal album to date. It is a journey across time and tides.

"Sea Glass" track listing:

01. Sea Glass

02. Unsung Hero (She'll Never Tell)

03. The Line Between

04. Angel And Jezebel (Rock Version)

05. Promise Me

06. Dark Carnival

07. The Last Goodbye

08. When I Want To Fly

09. Another Day

10. Nature Boy

11. Angel And Jezebel (Country Version)