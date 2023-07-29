MANOWAR Shares Video Of JOEY DEMAIO's 'Call To Arms' Bass Playthrough

The MANOWAR YouTube channel has uploaded bassist Joey DeMaio's playthrough video of "Call To Arms" recorded in his new studio, Asgard Studios New York. The track is featured on the band's 2002 album "Warriors Of The World".

This past January, new MANOWAR guitarist Michael Angelo Batio responded to the controversy about DeMaio's bass playing technique, as seen in his solo during MANOWAR's show in Mexico. Michael Angelo addressed comments arguing that Joey is playing guitar, not bass, talking about Joey's piccolo bass and explaining how Joey's and Michael Angelo's style differs from that of many other performers, and what that means for their brutal and lightning-fast performances.

DeMaio will take to the stage this November with his "Words Of Power" spoken-word tour 2023. Ten shows have been confirmed for Germany, with stops in other countries to be added. Each event will be an intimate and interactive experience, with DeMaio taking questions from the audience and engaging them with lively storytelling.

This past February, MANOWAR released a new song called "Laut Und Hart Stark Und Schnell" dedicated to the band's loyal German fans.

"Laut Und Hart Stark Und Schnell", which translates into "Loud And Hard Strong And Fast", is an anthemic mid-tempo hymn in the vein of MANOWAR's classic "Warriors Of The World United" that invites fans to sing along and raise their hands in celebration of their favorite genre and band.

"Laut Und Hart Stark Und Schnell" was first released digitally on February 10 on all major platforms and was made available during MANOWAR's German tour.

Ten months ago, MANOWAR announced that it had recruited Michael Angelo Batio, a veteran both in the studio and on stage, to play guitar for the band on its 2023 "Crushing The Enemies Of Metal" tour. The news came in the wake of guitarist Evandro "EV" Martel's announcement that he was taking a break from touring for a while for "personal reasons".

Although MANOWAR has released a couple of EPs in recent years — including "The Revenge Of Odysseus (Highlights)", which came out in June — the group hasn't issued a full-length effort since 2012's "The Lord Of Steel".

MANOWAR's two "secret" warm-up shows in June 2022 at Jovel Music Hall in Münster, Germany marked the band's debut live appearances with new drummer Dave Chedrick, who has previously played with RAVEN and KILL RITUAL, among others.

Chedrick joined MANOWAR as the replacement for Anders Johannson who announced that same month that he would be unable to join MANOWAR on the band's "Crushing The Enemies Of Metal Anniversary Tour '22/'23" due to "family commitments."