MARDUK Announces New Album 'Memento Mori'

Swedish black metallers MARDUK will release their 15th studio album, "Memento Mori", on September 1 via Century Media Records.

The latest single from the LP, "Blood Of The Funeral", can be streamed below.

"Blood Of The Funeral" encapsulates the raw and unrelenting intensity that has become synonymous with MARDUK's sound. The track showcases their signature blend of aggressive guitar riffs, thunderous drums, and chilling vocals, evoking a sense of darkness and despair.

Commenting on the album, MARDUK frontman Daniel Rostén shares: "'Memento Mori' is, all at once, a bold leap forward, a calculated sidestep, and a wistful backward glance. Meaning, we have broken new ground without forgetting our legacy or the journey that brought us to this point."

Since its inception in the early 1990s, MARDUK has become one of the most influential and revered bands in the black metal genre. With a discography that spans over three decades, the band has consistently delivered uncompromising and aggressive music that resonates with metal fans worldwide. "Memento Mori" promises to be another groundbreaking chapter in their storied career, cementing their status as true legends of the genre.

MARDUK is:

Daniel Rostén (Vocals)

Morgan Hakansson (Guitar)

Devo Andersson (Bass)

Simon Schilling (Drums)