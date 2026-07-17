MARILYN MANSON Shares 'Front Toward Enemy' Single From Upcoming 'One Assassination Under God - Chapter 2' Album

Marilyn Manson will release his new album "One Assassination Under God - Chapter 2", co-produced and co-written with Tyler Bates, on August 14 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The LP's second single, "Front Toward Enemy", has just been made available on all streaming platforms and can be heard below.

"One Assassination Under God - Chapter 2" will arrive days before the start of Manson's late summer co-headline tour with Rob Zombie.

"One Assassination Under God - Chapter 2" track listing:

01. Unalive

02. Don't Answer The Door

03. Front Toward Enemy

04. All The Vilest Things

05. None of the Suns

06. Lucifer's Teardrop

07. The Arsonist

08. Exit Wound

09. Enantiomorph

The album's first single, "Exit Wound", was released in June. Dark, cinematic, and unrelentingly visceral, the song continued the evolution of the sound found on "Chapter 1" while pushing deeper into unsettling atmosphere, crushing industrial textures, and haunting melodic tension. The track served as the first glimpse into a record that further expands the conceptual and sonic world established by its predecessor.

Manson's current touring band includes guitarist Nick Annis, who has previously played with Dorothy and Kesha, bassist Tim Skold, who had initially played with Manson's group between 2002 and 2008, first playing the guitar before switching to the four-string, and Piggy D., who has switched from bass to co-lead guitar duties with Annis.

Manson has spent the last couple of years touring in support of his critically lauded 2024 album, "One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1", which features the standout tracks "Sacrilegious", "Raise The Red Flag" and "As Sick As The Secrets Within".

"One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1" was made available in November 2024 via Nuclear Blast Records.

In August 2024, Manson released two new songs, "Raise The Red Flag" and "As Sick As The Secrets Within". A third track, "Sacrilegious", followed in September 2024.

Manson returned to the stage August 2, 2024 for his first live performance since before the pandemic at the kick-off concert of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's summer arena tour. The show at Hershey, Pennsylvania's Hersheypark Stadium marked Manson's proper gig since the completion of his fall 2019 headlining tour.

"As Sick As The Secrets Within", which was recorded and co-produced with collaborator Tyler Bates, marked Manson's first release via his new deal with Nuclear Blast Records.

The news of a partnership with Nuclear Blast came in May 2024, just weeks after rumors suggested that Manson had already completed work on a new album.

Prior to the arrival of "As Sick As The Secrets Within", Marilyn hadn't released new music since his 2020 "We Are Chaos" LP.

Over the past four years, Manson has been embroiled in a series of court battles and has been accused by several women — most notably "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood — of sexual, emotional and physical abuse.

Manson, who has denied all the allegations, has countersued a number of his alleged victims and judges have dismissed several of the abuse lawsuits against him.

Before launching the tour with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH in August, the 57-year-old musician, whose real name is Brian Warner, had been off the road since the final August 18, 2019 date on the "Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies" joint tour with Rob Zombie.

In 2022, Marilyn confirmed he was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, and talent agency CAA after he was accused of sexual assault.

Manson has consistently denied sexually assaulting or abusing anyone, claiming that his "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners".

Manson's first release through Concord imprint Loma Vista was "The Pale Emperor" in 2015.

Photo credit: Gretchen Lanham