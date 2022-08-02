MARK HOPPUS Shoots Down Rumors That TOM DELONGE Has Rejoined BLINK-182

Mark Hoppus has shot down rumors that Tom DeLonge was rejoining BLINK-182.

Hoppus addressed the online chatter after DeLonge shared a photograph of his former band on Instagram earlier this week. DeLonge also updated his Instagram bio to include BLINK-182 in the mention of his musical endeavors.

Hoppus took to his Discord page to write: "There is no news to share. There is no announcement. Today is thirty years of BLINK-182!"

He added: "If and when blink has any announcement about anything, you will hear it from the official BLINK-182 outlets. Not teased on a radio station like 'tune in for a major announcement…Tom tagged Mark in a photo from two decades ago.'"

Hoppus went on to say that while BLINK-182 "will tour again and when it's booked and confirmed we'll announce it."

A founding member of BLINK-182, DeLonge, exited the group in 2015 saying he wanted to "change the world for my kids and everybody else's." He was replaced in the band by ALKALINE TRIO's Matt Skiba. DeLonge has since recorded and toured with ANGELS AND AIRWAVES.

Three years ago, DeLonge told Rolling Stone that there is still "a lot of love and respect" between him and former bandmates, adding "I think there will be a time, absolutely, that we play together."

"We all love each other and care about each other," he said. "We don't always see eye to eye. I think people see the differences in our art. I love seeing how they've evolved and what they're doing. I think when people look at ANGELS AND AIRWAVES and what I'm doing, they can tell the differences. And sometimes it's hard when you're all trying to paint the same painting. And every once in a while, I like to see what the painting will be if I do it a different way. Off to the side. I think there's a healthy respect for everyone to be able to paint their own paintings."

The most recent BLINK-182 lineup of Hoppus, Skiba and drummer Travis Barker (pictured above) recorded two albums together — 2016's "California" and 2019's "Nine" — and has toured extensively.