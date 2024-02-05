MARK OSEGUEDA Is 'Proud' Of His Work On KERRY KING's Album, Says He Is 'Still Very Much The Lead Vocalist Of DEATH ANGEL'

Mark Osegueda says that he is still "very much the lead vocalist of DEATH ANGEL" despite having just been announced as the frontman of Kerry King's new band.

Earlier today, it was revealed that King will release the debut album from his long-awaited solo project, "From Hell I Rise", on May 17 via Reigning Phoenix Music. Joining King on the record are drummer Paul Bostaph (SLAYER),bassist Kyle Sanders (HELLYEAH),Phil Demmel (formerly of MACHINE HEAD) on lead guitar, and Osegueda. Working with producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, LAMB OF GOD, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, BAD RELIGION),the vast bulk of King's solo album was recorded at Henson Recording Studios (formerly A&M Studios) in Los Angeles, California, a location that birthed classics from THE DOORS, PINK FLOYD, RAMONES and SOUNDGARDEN, among others.

After details of Kerry's new band were made public, Mark took to his social media to write: "Well… The secret is out! I AM the lead vocalist for Kerry King's new band!

"I worked so hard on getting this gig! I worked so hard in the studio recording this record! And.. I'm so proud with what we all achieved!

"I can't wait to hit the road with this! And there will be plenty of that!

"Thank you all for your years of your support and inspiration! And… Yes!! I am still very much the lead vocalist of DEATH ANGEL".

Regarding Osegueda's addition to the band, Kerry told Rolling Stone: "With Mark, he was on board early on. I just didn't pull that trigger. I was like, 'Let's see what happens.' Say for instance, [JUDAS PRIEST's] Rob Halford calls me and says, 'Hey, I would love to be your singer,' I'd have to go that way."

King also confirmed that PANTERA's Philip Anselmo was "considered" as a possible singer for his new project. "My management, my promoter, my record label all wanted Phil," Kerry said. "Phil's a good friend of mine, but I always thought he's not the right guy. That has nothing to do with his ability; I just knew he wasn't the right guy. When you hear Mark on this record, you know that's the guy.

"I had to do due diligence, because at the end of the day, had Philip been the guy, we'd be in arenas immediately because we could play new stuff, we could play PANTERA, we could play SLAYER, and fans would've been happy. It ended when the PANTERA thing came up.

"I saw Mark a few years back singing covers of MINOR THREAT and cameo in THE WEDDING BAND with members of METALLICA," King added. "It was different from what he does in DEATH ANGEL, and he sounded great. He's super versatile. He took steps to make this different than DEATH ANGEL. I don't touch on probably 50 percent of what he can do on the album.

"Mark knew how I expected the songs to be performed. On my demos, I sing with very good conviction, but I don't have pipes; that's why I don't sing. With 'Residue', he sounded so good I had to ask him, 'Is this sustainable? I don't want you to blow your load on this record and then blow your voice out every third show.' And he swore up and down he could do it. He went on to some of the harder ones and did the same thing on those, so I went, 'Okay.'"

"From Hell I Rise" track listing:

01. Diablo

02. Where I Reign

03. Residue

04. Idle Hands

05. Trophies Of The Tyrant

06. Crucifixation

07. Tension

08. Everything I Hate About You

09. Toxic

10. Two Fists

11. Rage

12. Shrapnel

13. From Hell I Rise

The LP's first single, "Idle Hands", can be streamed below.

Kerry's new band, called simply KERRY KING, has announced two U.S. shows so far: May 9, 2024 at the Welcome To Rockville festival at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, and May 16, 2024 at the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Kerry King photo credit: Andrew Stuart