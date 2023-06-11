MARK TREMONTI Says Second Volume Of 'Tremonti Sings Sinatra' Could Become Reality

In May 2022, Mark Tremonti — guitarist/singer-songwriter/founding member of the rock bands CREED, ALTER BRIDGE and TREMONTI — released a collection of Sinatra covers to support NDSS (National Down Syndrome Society). "Tremonti Sings Sinatra" was made available as part of a new charity initiative created by Tremonti called Take A Chance For Charity. Proceeds from the album will go to support NDSS and the work they do to advocate for and support individuals with Down syndrome and their families. Mark and his family were blessed to welcome their first daughter Stella in March 2021 — who was born with Down syndrome — and the idea for the project was born.

In an interview with Guitar Interactive at this weekend's Download festival in the United Kingdom, Tremonti stated about "Tremonti Sings Sinatra" (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The Sinatra record was probably one of the most satisfying records I've ever done. We've raised over a million dollars with it. I've gotten to see firsthand what it does. And I actually love it. I'm doing another show on July 15th in Chicago. Every show is raising further money for the charity. I'm trying to get other artists to do something similar to keep on raising funds. So if anybody is watching this…"

Asked if there is any chance of him recording a follow-up record to "Tremonti Sings Sinatra", Mark said: "Yeah. A month or so ago I went to Nashville and I sang for the grand opening of the Sinatra Bar & [Lounge] in Nashville. And I sang for [Frank's daughter] Tina Sinatra and Charles Pigone, who runs the Sinatra estate. So when I was singing… I sang 'My Way', and my wife's about 20 feet ahead of me, and Tina Sinatra comes over and holds her hand, 'cause I'm singing 'My Way'. And I'm, like, 'This is amazing.' So, after the show, I was speaking with Charles Pigone, who runs the family business. And he's, like, 'Pretty much reach out to me when it's time for volume two.' And I was talking with Trisha Yearwood, who was there, and she was also wanting to do a volume two," he said, referencing the fact that Trisha released her own album of Frank Sinatra covers, "Let's Be Frank", in early 2019. "So hopefully we can collaborate on something."

When "Tremonti Sings Sinatra" was first announced, Tremonti said in a statement: "For years, I've loved singing along to Frank's songs. One night, I found an old video of him performing 'The Song Is You' from 1944. It made me want to dive into his vocal approach. I was all in and I wanted to do something with it. When we found out about our daughter Stella's Down syndrome diagnosis, the stars aligned. My obsession with Sinatra had its reason. Frank Sinatra raised more than a billion dollars for charity and that is a fact I wish the public the public knew more about. Beneath his cool and calm persona, he had a big heart. Doing this charity in his name was another way the stars had aligned. I decided to do this record to raise funds for families and individuals with Down syndrome. This project is the start of a new purpose that I will have for the rest of my life."

Tremonti came together with surviving members of Frank Sinatra's orchestra, creating new takes on some of the classics and some deeper cuts from Frank's catalog. From the opening horns and piano of "I've Got You Under My Skin" to final vocal outro of "All Or Nothing At All", Tremonti showcases the signature vocal approach and exemplary musicianship that made Sinatra's work timeless. To see his vision through, Mark reached out to Sinatra's musical director Mike Smith who collected as many remaining members as possible of Frank's touring band to record the music for "Tremonti Sings Sinatra". Popular standards like "I've Got The World On A String", "My Way" and "That's Life" find new life in the hands of these incredible musicians. Tremonti — known for his guitar work that has won him countless accolades — leaves the instrument behind and just sings on the 14-track album. The artwork on the album cover is an original painting that Tremonti created especially for this project.

