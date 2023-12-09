  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MARTY FRIEDMAN Added To Select Shows On JOHN 5's Early 2024 U.S. Tour

December 9, 2023

Former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman will support John 5 on select dates on the MÖTLEY CRÜE guitarist's upcoming early 2024 tour with his solo band THE CREATURES. Other support acts on the trek, which will kick off on January 26, 2024, at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California and wrap up on March 1, 2024 at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, California, are LILIAC, Jared James Nichols, Nikki Stringfield and VAN HALEN tribute act THE ATOMIC PUNKS.

John 5 has also added three new shows to the tour: February 16 in New Bedford, Massachusetts; February 17 in Rochester, New York; and February 18 in Sellersville, Pennsylvania.

Earlier today (Saturday, December 9),John 5 took to his social media to write: "Hey everyone, the tour is under two months away and I am excited to announce that Marty Friedman will join me on the Feb 21-28 shows and LILIAC will appear Feb 1-7. As previously announced Jared James Nichols and THE ATOMIC PUNKS will be on the LA and Santa Ana shows and Nikki Stringfield in Las Vegas.

"This tour is going to be a lot of fun. Get your tickets now!

"Can't wait to see you all at these shows!"

Tour dates:

Jan. 26 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory@
Jan. 27 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater@
Jan. 28 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d^
Jan. 30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
Feb. 01 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater#
Feb. 02 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino#
Feb. 03 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center#
Feb. 04 - Kansasville, WI - 1175 Event Center#
Feb. 06 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room#
Feb. 07 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note#
Feb. 08 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern
Feb. 09 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
Feb. 10 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs
Feb. 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel’s Rhythm Grille
Feb. 13 - Lititz, PA - Mickey’s Black Box
Feb. 14 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
Feb. 15 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
Feb. 16 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall & Pub
Feb. 17 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
Feb. 18 - Sellersville, PA - The Sellersville Theater
Feb. 19 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater
Feb. 20 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room
Feb. 21 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft @ Centerstage*
Feb. 23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*
Feb. 24 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater*
Feb. 25 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine*
Feb. 27 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater*
Feb. 28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater*
Feb. 29 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile
Mar. 01 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

* With Marty Friedman
# With LILIAC
@ With Jared James Nichols and THE ATOMIC PUNKS
^ with Nikki Stringfield

For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. As well as a songwriter/guitarist for hire, John 5 has shared the stage as axeman for ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON and JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford. He has also worked with an impressive array of names, from all walks of music, including Steve Perry, KD Lang, Rod Stewart, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Tina Guo, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Meat Loaf, Ricky Martin and Steven Adler.

John 5 has worked with a varied range of artists, performing as guitarist for some of the biggest headlining rock bands in the world. Slash has called John 5 "one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around" and Rob Zombie has dubbed him "a fucking shredder". John 5 has released seven solo albums to date, as well as a remix album.

In 2015, following a series of web shows to celebrate the release of his solo album "Careful With That Axe", John 5 decided to take his solo set on tour and formed THE CREATURES band to support his live shows. Initially joined by long-term friend Rodger Carter on drums, the band continues touring to this day, and now work as a unit on 5's solo albums, including "Season Of The Witch", the live album "It's Alive", "Invasion" and 2021's "Sinner".

In October 2022, it was revealed that John 5 would be joining MÖTLEY CRÜE as their guitarist following the announcement that Mick Mars would be retiring. John 5 recently spent time on the road with MÖTLEY CRÜE as part of "The World Tour" with DEF LEPPARD.

John 5 photo credit: Jeff Graham

Hey everyone, the tour is under two months away and I am excited to announce that Marty Friedman will join me on the Feb...

Posted by John 5 on Saturday, December 9, 2023

Find more on Motley crue
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).