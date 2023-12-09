MARTY FRIEDMAN Added To Select Shows On JOHN 5's Early 2024 U.S. Tour

Former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman will support John 5 on select dates on the MÖTLEY CRÜE guitarist's upcoming early 2024 tour with his solo band THE CREATURES. Other support acts on the trek, which will kick off on January 26, 2024, at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California and wrap up on March 1, 2024 at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, California, are LILIAC, Jared James Nichols, Nikki Stringfield and VAN HALEN tribute act THE ATOMIC PUNKS.

John 5 has also added three new shows to the tour: February 16 in New Bedford, Massachusetts; February 17 in Rochester, New York; and February 18 in Sellersville, Pennsylvania.

Earlier today (Saturday, December 9),John 5 took to his social media to write: "Hey everyone, the tour is under two months away and I am excited to announce that Marty Friedman will join me on the Feb 21-28 shows and LILIAC will appear Feb 1-7. As previously announced Jared James Nichols and THE ATOMIC PUNKS will be on the LA and Santa Ana shows and Nikki Stringfield in Las Vegas.

"This tour is going to be a lot of fun. Get your tickets now!

"Can't wait to see you all at these shows!"

Tour dates:

Jan. 26 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory@

Jan. 27 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater@

Jan. 28 - Las Vegas, NV - Count’s Vamp’d^

Jan. 30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

Feb. 01 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater#

Feb. 02 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino#

Feb. 03 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center#

Feb. 04 - Kansasville, WI - 1175 Event Center#

Feb. 06 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room#

Feb. 07 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note#

Feb. 08 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern

Feb. 09 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

Feb. 10 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

Feb. 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

Feb. 13 - Lititz, PA - Mickey’s Black Box

Feb. 14 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

Feb. 15 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

Feb. 16 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault Music Hall & Pub

Feb. 17 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

Feb. 18 - Sellersville, PA - The Sellersville Theater

Feb. 19 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

Feb. 20 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

Feb. 21 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft @ Centerstage*

Feb. 23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

Feb. 24 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater*

Feb. 25 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine*

Feb. 27 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater*

Feb. 28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater*

Feb. 29 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

Mar. 01 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

* With Marty Friedman

# With LILIAC

@ With Jared James Nichols and THE ATOMIC PUNKS

^ with Nikki Stringfield

For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. As well as a songwriter/guitarist for hire, John 5 has shared the stage as axeman for ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON and JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford. He has also worked with an impressive array of names, from all walks of music, including Steve Perry, KD Lang, Rod Stewart, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Tina Guo, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Meat Loaf, Ricky Martin and Steven Adler.

John 5 has worked with a varied range of artists, performing as guitarist for some of the biggest headlining rock bands in the world. Slash has called John 5 "one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around" and Rob Zombie has dubbed him "a fucking shredder". John 5 has released seven solo albums to date, as well as a remix album.

In 2015, following a series of web shows to celebrate the release of his solo album "Careful With That Axe", John 5 decided to take his solo set on tour and formed THE CREATURES band to support his live shows. Initially joined by long-term friend Rodger Carter on drums, the band continues touring to this day, and now work as a unit on 5's solo albums, including "Season Of The Witch", the live album "It's Alive", "Invasion" and 2021's "Sinner".

In October 2022, it was revealed that John 5 would be joining MÖTLEY CRÜE as their guitarist following the announcement that Mick Mars would be retiring. John 5 recently spent time on the road with MÖTLEY CRÜE as part of "The World Tour" with DEF LEPPARD.

John 5 photo credit: Jeff Graham