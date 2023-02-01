MARTY FRIEDMAN Announces U.S. Headlining Shows During Tour With QUEENSRŸCHE

Former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman was recently announced as direct support on the upcoming QUEENSRŸCHE tour. Marty is confirmed to perform on 31 dates with QUEENSRŸCHE, kicking off on March 3 in Orlando, Florida and running through April 16, where is wraps up in St. Petersburg, Florida. Along the way, the tour will make stops in Dallas, Texas (March 11); Anaheim, California (March 19); Chicago, Illinois (March 31),New York City (April 10) and Nashville, Tennessee (April 14),to name a few. Also, Marty recently announced two headline shows on his own: March 17 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Counts Vampd and March 18 in Los Angeles, California at the Whisky A Go Go. The tour marks Marty's first time performing in the U.S. since 2019.

Marty Friedman 2023 U.S. tour dates:

March 03 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live*

March 04 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room*

March 05 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theater*

March 07 - Destin, FL - Club LA*

March 09 - San Antonio, TX - The Vibes Event Center*

March 10 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar*

March 11 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues*

March 12 - Midland, TX - La Cienda Event Center*

March 14 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater*

March 16 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades*

March 17 - Las Vegas, NV - Counts Vampd#

March 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go#

March 19 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues*

March 21 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom*

March 22 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theater*

March 24 - Englewood, CA - Gothic Theater*

March 25 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman*

March 26 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall*

March 28 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave*

March 29 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde*

March 31 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

April 01 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection*

April 02 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall*

April 04 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall*

April 05 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theater*

April 07 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium*

April 08 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount*

April 10 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza*

April 11 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage*

April 12 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground*

April 14 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl*

April 15 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven at Masquerade*

April 16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Landing*

* QUEENSRŸCHE date

# Headline date

Marty's latest album, "Tokyo Jukebox 3", came out in April 2021 via The Players Club/Mascot Label Group. The record, which was made available in Japan in October 2020, is the third in a series that began with "Tokyo Jukebox" in 2009, and then "Tokyo Jukebox 2" following in 2011. The trilogy presents Friedman's inspired performances to Japanese repertoire he's chosen to cover.

Marty's presence in the world of music, the world of guitar and Japanese pop culture is mystifying, bizarre, and nothing short of inspiring. His first major impact in music was in the game-changing guitar duo CACOPHONY, which he founded with equally enigmatic and now-legendary guitarist Jason Becker. He then spent 10 years as lead guitarist in the genre-defining thrash metal act MEGADETH before moving to Tokyo due to his love for Japanese music, language, and culture.

Following his move, he landed a starring role for a new TV comedy "Hebimeta-san" ("Mr. Heavy Metal") and its spinoff, "Rock Fujiyama", which ran for six seasons and propelled him into the living rooms of Japan's mainstream. He has since appeared in over 800 TV shows, movies and commercials, including a two-year campaign with Coca-Cola for Fanta, authored two best-selling novels and was the first-ever foreigner to be appointed as an ambassador of Japan heritage and perform at the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Marathon in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022.

At the same time, Marty has continued his career in music with several solo albums in addition to writing and performing with the top artists in Japanese music, racking up countless chart hits, including a No. 1 with SMAP, two No. 2 songs with MOMOIRO CLOVER, a No. 2 with SOUND HORIZON — just to name a few.