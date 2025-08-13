MARTY FRIEDMAN To Take Part In Japan's 'Super Guitarist Bootcamp'

Former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman will take part in the second Super Guitarist Bootcamp event, set to be held on September 6-7, 2025 at Shonan OVA, a tropical resort-style hotel nestled on a peaceful hilltop in Hayama in Shonan International Village, just a 55-minute drive from central Tokyo, Japan.

Just like the first event featuring Akira Takasaki (LOUDNESS),this special seminar will trace Marty's diverse musical career, delving deep into his unique guitar philosophy, playing style, techniques, and the secrets behind his sound-making. Participants will stay at a tropical resort-style hotel, and thanks to the small group setting, you'll enjoy luxurious moments with Marty — including one-on-one sessions, a question-and-answer session and shared meals. Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime experience to learn directly from a legendary guitarist.

One of the most influential and respected players in the world, Friedman's impactful and game-changing contributions to heavy metal and guitar, in general, continue to inspire generations of musicians and music fans to this day.

Friedman defined modern guitar playing with Jason Becker in CACOPHONY, was a key element in the wildly successful rise of thrash pioneers MEGADETH, and with his "Marty-esque" improvisations and exotic fusion of Eastern and Western music, has achieved global success with his 15 solo albums.

Since also embracing Japanese music and eventually relocating to Japan, Friedman has cemented his image as a unique and unpredictable solo artist while further solidifying his celebrity rock star status. He has earned several top 10 spots on the Japanese charts and has performed in Japan's largest venues — from the Tokyo Dome to Budokan. He has also guested on over 700 television programs, acted in four motion pictures, and appeared in several commercials and TV ad campaigns. On November 4, 2016, the Japanese government named Friedman an "Ambassador Of Japanese Heritage."

Friedman's autobiography "Dreaming Japanese", was made available last December. Written with veteran music journalist Jon Wiederhorn ("Louder Than Hell", "Raising Hell"),"Dreaming Japanese" debuted at No. 1 on Amazon's Heavy Metal Books chart and has received praise from major outlets including Rolling Stone, Guitar World, Decibel and Publishers Marketplace. The autobiography shares Friedman's inspiring journey from landing a gig as the lead guitarist for legendary thrash metal outfit MEGADETH during their peak years to his emigration from the U.S. to Japan, where he became a prominent television figure and Japanese pop culture household name as well as being appointed an official "Ambassador Of Japan Heritage".