MASTERPLAN Releases New Single 'Rise Again'

MASTERPLAN, which features former HELLOWEEN guitarist Roland Grapow, has released a brand new song, "Rise Again". An official lyric video for the track can be seen below.

Following the band's colossal anniversary edition, a reissue of their memorable debut re-released in 2023 via AFM Records, today, MASTERPLAN is sharing "Rise Again", an epic, powerful and hopefully first harbinger of a new album to follow in the not-so-distant future.

MASTERPLAN's founding member and guitarist Roland Grapow comments: "After almost 10-11 years of silence, we are ready to burst on to the heavy metal scene again.

"We missed the audience and new emotions.

"This song is about how we felt during the last period. Everything in the world changes so quickly that sometimes it is very difficult to understand where you belong. And it seems that you are talented and worthy of success, but you begin to doubt yourself. And this is a big mistake.

"As usual and in the MASTERPLAN style, we try to be positive and this is the main goal of our creativity. We want to inspire our fans to find the strength to overcome life's challenges. 'Rise Again' is the song about hope, life and better things to come, it's like a phoenix rising from the ashes."

In 2017, MASTERPLAN released an album titled "PumpKings", containing reworked versions of HELLOWEEN songs from albums that Grapow played on during his time in the legendary German power metal band. Included are three songs from HELLOWEEN's "Pink Bupples Go Ape" (1991) LP, two from "Chameleon" (1993),three from "Master Of The Rings" (1994),one from "The Time Of The Oath" and two from "The Dark Ride" (2000).

MASTERPLAN's first-ever concert release came out in October 2015. "Keep Your Dream aLive" was made available as DVD/CD and Blu-ray/CD sets, both including the entire show from Masters Of Rock festival, recordings from Wacken Open Air, footage from the band's Asian tour and ProgPower USA, as well as all five official MASTERPLAN video clips. The Masters Of Rock show is featured on the CD.

MASTERPLAN's latest studio album, "Novum Initium", was released in June 2013 via AFM.

MASTERPLAN will team up with FIREWIND for a European tour starting in late February.

Photo credit: Tom Row