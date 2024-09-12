MASTODON And LAMB OF GOD Release Collaborative New Single 'Floods Of Triton'

MASTODON and LAMB OF GOD have shared a collaborative new single called "Floods Of Triton". The track, which was recorded prior to the launch of the two bands' recently completed "Ashes Of Leviathan" tour, can be streamed below.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, MASTODON drummer Brann Dailor stated about how "Floods Of Triton" came together: "We [in MASTODON] were just talking about the possibility of doing more collaborations because we don't do it enough and it's a fun thing to do. We had the tour coming up, so [LAMB OF GOD] were at the forefront of my mind. We had the main two riffs of the song since about 2006, which maybe ironically is when our two bands first legitimately toured together. So we had this song, and we thought Randy's [Blythe, LAMB OF GOD frontman] voice would be perfect on it. I thought it would be a really cool thing to cement our friendship even further."

Added Blythe: "I've known Brann and Bill [Kelliher, MASTODON guitarist] longer than MASTODON has existed. For me, making music with people that I like as human beings is one of the coolest parts of my job. As they asked, I was like, 'Yeah.'"

Asked who wrote the lyrics to "Floods Of Triton", Blythe said: "I wrote about 80 percent of the lyrics. I liked the idea of a true collaborative effort, so I asked [MASTODON bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders] if he had lyrics, and he's like, 'Yeah. I've had some stuff I've written.' So we went back and forth in the studio. We didn't map the song out beforehand. It was once we were in the studio that we discussed where things would go. I believe I wrote, 'See beauty in destruction.' And then Troy had the other line, 'The sea beast laid to rest,' which of course is references a LAMB OF GOD song and a MASTODON song. So it was very much a collaborative arrangement, even once the base of the song was in place. It was vocally collaborative as well."

The "Ashes Of Leviathan" tour celebrated the 20th anniversary of MASTODON's "Leviathan" and LAMB OF GOD's "Ashes Of The Wake" albums, both of which were released on the same date in 2004 (August 31).

"Ashes Of Leviathan" took MASTODON and LAMB OF GOD through the U.S. and Canada, culminating on the exact 20th anniversary of each album on August 31 in Omaha, Nebraska at the Astro Amphitheater.

"Leviathan", released on Relapse Records, was MASTODON's first concept album, loosely based on the 1851 novel "Moby-Dick" by Herman Melville. Three magazines named the LP "Album Of The Year" in 2004: Revolver, Kerrang! and Terrorizer. In 2009 and 2015, MetalSucks named "Leviathan" the best metal album of the 21st century. "Leviathan" was also released with an audio DVD in a limited-edition set with a black-and-gold slipcase.

MASTODON's latest album, 2021's "Hushed And Grim", was a double LP recorded at the band's Atlanta studio, West End Sound. The effort was produced by David Bottrill (TOOL, RUSH, MUSE, PETER GABRIEL) and was MASTODON's most expansive song cycle to date, featuring 15 distinct tracks. It achieved the band's third consecutive No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hard Rock Albums chart and earned MASTODON a Grammy Award nomination for the track "Pushing The Tides". Additionally, the album's single "Teardrinker" secured a top 10 position on the rock radio charts, a further testament to the band's widespread acclaim.

Roundly regarded as a cornerstone of modern metal, "Ashes Of The Wake" features beloved songs such as "Now You've Got Something To Die For", "Omerta" and the blistering "Hourglass". On August 30, Epic Records and Legacy Recordings marked the two-decade anniversary of the pivotal release with "Ashes Of The Wake (20th Anniversary Edition)", featuring new mixes by Justin K Broadrick (GODFLESH, JESU),HEALTH and KUBLAI KHAN TX and MALEVOLENCE, as well as demo and live versions of the album's classic songs.

LAMB OF GOD is Blythe (vocals),John Campbell (bass),Mark Morton (guitar),Willie Adler (guitar) and Art Cruz (drums). Formed in 1994, the Richmond, Virginia-based band have released nine critically acclaimed albums, received five Grammy Award nominations and are widely regarded as one of the most influential and innovative forces in heavy music. The band's most recent collection, "Omens", arrived in late 2022, with Kerrang! noting that the album finds the band "as reliably heavy, violent, and pissed off as ever," and Consequence saying the "album will break you down to nihilistic pieces."