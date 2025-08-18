MAT SINNER Says Visa Fee Hikes And Delays Are Preventing PRIMAL FEAR From Touring The U.S.

In a new interview with Andrew McKaysmith of the Scars And Guitars podcast, PRIMAL FEAR bassist Mat Sinner — whose real name is Matthias Lasch — addressed the fact that a lot of international musicians are canceling U.S. tours because they have decided that going through the complicated process of getting a U.S. artist visa may not be worth the financial and safety risks. The 61-year-old musician, who was born in Stuttgart, Germany and who also serves as PRIMAL FEAR's producer and one of the band's main songwriters, said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I hope that the so-called leaders, which are sometimes close to criminals, or are, get their shit together and give us a chance for a peaceful future.

"Look at PRIMAL FEAR — everybody's asking, 'Why don't you come to America?' We played seven tours in America [in the past]," he explained. "It was never a problem. All is cool. So now you hear reports that a lot of European bands, even that had working visas, were not allowed to enter the U.S. The immigration said 'no'. So all the costs you have, like lawyers, visa, social security, flights, paying the first rate for the bus, and all these things, how can you risk it to ruin a band without not having the proof that you can enter the country and play a tour? And this is so ridiculous. So, of course, if a fan from Texas writes, 'Why don't you come to Texas?' Yeah. Sorry, guy. It's not our problem. It's your problem."

After McKaysmith noted that it is "essential" for a band like PRIMAL FEAR to tour the U.S., considering that America is one of the biggest markets for heavy metal in the world, Sinner said: "Not essential under these circumstances. So, sorry, but I give a fuck. If the situation is that difficult and not clear that, for example, a German band invests a lot of money before they come to America and then didn't allow to get into the country and do the tour because of some — whatever — circumstances they don't like this or whatever, so this is just, for me, not the right way. An American band can come to Germany — they don't need a visa, they don't need nothing, they can play their concerts, they make the money, they go back to America. No problem. With us, for example, [they] said about the next football world championship [FIFA World Cup, which will be held in 2026] in America, yeah, the people can come, but they have to leave immediately. Yeah, what the fuck? So is that a welcome for the world? No — no, no, no, no, no. I don't like it. And I'm sorry for all our fans, and we have a lot of fans — we're selling the second most albums in the world in America. So I'm sorry for all the fans, but under these circumstances, it's financially too risky for us. I hope the time will change."

P and O work visas are assigned to touring artists before they can tour the U.S. The P-category visa applies to artists coming to the U.S. temporarily. These visas can extend for the run of a tour or periods of 12 months or more. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) O category non-immigrant classification includes the coveted O-1B visa, which covers individuals with an extraordinary ability in the arts or extraordinary achievement in the motion picture or television industry. The cost for such visas has reportedly surged from $460 to more than $1,615 per application. The visa fee itself could cost over $3,000 per artist, depending on whether the presenter decides to include fees to expedite the application or hires a lawyer to track the paperwork. USCIS has explained that the extra funds will better cover operational costs and improve processing times. However, immigration lawyers have argued that processing times have actually increased, making it more difficult for artists to plan U.S. tours. The changes have reportedly hurt smaller acts the most.

In a 2021, Sinner reportedly suffered an extreme adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccination, resulting in him receiving treatment for eight months at various hospitals. As a result of Sinner's health challenges, PRIMAL FEAR canceled all of its planned shows in 2021 and 2022, eventually recruiting Alex Jansen as Mat's temporary replacement.

Joining Sinner and vocalist Ralf Scheepers in PRIMAL FEAR's current lineup are the band's latest additions, Italian/Cuban sensation Thalìa Bellazecca (ANGUS MCSIX, ex-FROZEN CROWN) on guitar and André Hilgers (AXXIS, RAGE, SILENT FORCE, SINNER, BONFIRE) on drums. Also appearing with the group is Swedish guitarist Magnus Karlsson, who has been primarily a studio member of the band for much of the past decade but who has now rejoined PRIMAL FEAR's touring lineup.

PRIMAL FEAR's new album, "Domination", will arrive on September 5 via Reigning Phoenix Music. The LP was recorded in autumn 2024, produced by Mat Sinner and co-produced by Ralf Scheepers as well as Magnus Karlsson. Rounded off by multiple PRIMAL FEAR mixing/mastering engineer Jacob Hansen at his own studios in Denmark, the album artwork was designed by Death.Milk.Designs.

PRIMAL FEAR's new lineup made its live debut on May 9 at the 2025 edition of the Rock In Rautheim festival in Braunschweig, Germany.

This September, PRIMAL FEAR will return to the live front with its longest European tour since 2018. Reigning Phoenix Music labelmates ELEINE have been confirmed as special guests.

In August 2024, guitarists Alex Beyrodt and Tom Naumann, drummer Michael Ehré and bassist Alex Jansen announced their departures from PRIMAL FEAR, insisting that their exit was "triggered by decisions within the band that we do not agree with" but claiming that "there was no argument or bad blood."

Formed by Sinner in 1997 as an outlet for Scheepers (who had left GAMMA RAY and was a rumored candidate for the then-open JUDAS PRIEST vocal spot, but was considering early retirement from metal),PRIMAL FEAR has emerged as one of the most consistent European metal bands, rarely straying from its core PRIEST-styled power metal sound.

PRIMAL FEAR 2025 is:

Ralf Scheepers - vocals

Mat Sinner - bass, vocals

Magnus Karlsson - guitars

Thalìa Bellazecca - guitars

André Hilgers - drums