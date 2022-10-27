MATT SORUM's KINGS OF CHAOS Releases 'Judgement Day' Music Video

Matt Sorum, the Grammy-winning drummer of GUNS N' ROSES and VELVET REVOLVER, recently signed with AFM Records for his first-ever album with his all-star musical collective KINGS OF CHAOS.

The first single and video from KINGS OF CHAOS, "Judgement Day", is a scorching rocker that was performed and co-written by Sorum and his VELVET REVOLVER bandmates Slash, Dave Kushner and Duff McKagan, and features the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer on drums, as well as lead vocals.

Sorum said about the "Judgment Day" video: "Drawing inspiration from the 1971 film 'Vanishing Point' morphed with imagery inspired by 'Natural Born Killers', director Brian Cox (BRING ME THE HORIZON, CYPRESS HILL, MISFITS) and I conceptualized a man running from his demons on a wild ride to find redemption guided by The Reverend Willy G (portrayed by Billy F Gibbons),an Angel (portrayed by Matt's fashion designer, choreographer wife Ace Harper) on a motorcycle and his inner child. A Wayward Wanderer searching for the light."

From the Sunset Strip to South Africa, Argentina and Brazil, KINGS OF CHAOS have enthralled fans around the world with their ever-changing lineup of Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers and multi-platinum artists. If you've been lucky enough to score a ticket to a KINGS OF CHAOS show, you might have caught Billy Idol, Steven Tyler from AEROSMITH or Ann Wilson from HEART fronting the band — or even Corey Taylor from SLIPKNOT, or the late Chester Bennington from LINKIN PARK. And yes, that was Slash on lead guitar — or Brian May from QUEEN, or Billy F Gibbons from ZZ TOP. It's a party on stage, and everyone's invited.

"It's a celebration with your bucket list artists you've always wanted to play with," Sorum says.

The debut album from KINGS OF CHAOS is set for release in autumn/winter 2023. Expect original music and guest collaborations with some of rock's biggest names — including some of today's most talented and iconic female artists.

"KINGS OF CHAOS, to me, is the reason I started playing music in the first place — for the sheer fun of it," says Sorum. "I'm so pleased to be partnering with the team at AFM. Working with them on the creative vision for the album has been a great experience."

"Matt Sorum is such an acclaimed rock icon. His clear vision and passion for KINGS OF CHAOS really impressed us," adds Nils Wasko, label manager, AFM Records. "KINGS OF CHAOS will now come to life with an illustrious list of rock royalty joining Matt, and we can't wait to be part of the journey."

Originally formed in 2012 as ROCK 'N' ROLL ALL STARS, KINGS OF CHAOS features a core lineup of members as well as a rotating cast of guest musicians.

KINGS OF CHAOS has recorded just one song so far: a cover of DEEP PURPLE's "Never Before" for the 2012 tribute album "Re-Machined: A Tribute To Deep Purple's 'Machine Head'".

During an appearance on the "2 Hours With Matt Pinfield" podcast, Sorum talked about the project's formation. He said: "The music business is more difficult to navigate than ever, especially for a guy that's been around a while," he said. "I've had an illustrious career, but it's always been, like, super-high, super-low, like riding the wildest roller coaster ever known to man. [Laughs] Emotionally, it's been challenging. When VELVET REVOLVER broke up, for me, it was like, 'Oh my god, I can't believe I pulled off another band.' So it kind of knocked the wind out of me, and I didn't really want to jump back into doing another band or project right away.

"When I started doing KINGS OF CHAOS, it became strictly about fun," he continued. "I decided, 'I'm going to pull a bucket list, [and] I'm going to call guys that I never had the balls to call, and have no fear. There's one or two answers that you can get — yes or no. And you've got to be able to accept no. Don't take it personal. I called Keith Richards. I called Jimmy Page. I called [Robert] Plant. I didn't care. I was just, like, finding them and calling them. And some of them said yes — not Robert Plant, dammit [laughs] — but Steven Tyler, Robin Zander, Billy Gibbons, Joe Elliott, Slash, the DeLeo brothers. I go and play with my friends, and it's a blast."

Sorum is not involved with GN'R's hugely successful reunion, which features singer Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan alongside drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed, guitarist Richard Fortus and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.

The 61-year-old musician, who replaced Steven Adler in GUNS N' ROSES, recorded the highly successful albums "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" (both 1991) and "The Spaghetti Incident" (1994). He also supported the group on the "Use Your Illusion" tour and can be heard on GUNS N' ROSES' "Live Era: '87-'93" (1999) and "Greatest Hits" (2004).

Matt was among the GUNS N' ROSES members who were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April 2012. He, Adler, Slash and McKagan attended the ceremony, while Rose and founding guitarist Izzy Stradlin stayed home.

Photo by Michael Segal