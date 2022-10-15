MAX CAVALERA Doesn't Rule Out Celebrating Other SEPULTURA Albums On Special Tours: 'It's Paying Homage To Those Records'

Former SEPULTURA members Max Cavalera and Igor "Iggor" Cavalera have spent much of the last few years celebrating the band's seminal "Beneath The Remains" (1989),"Arise" (1991) and "Roots" albums (1996) by performing them live. Asked in a new interview with the "That Metal Interview" podcast if fans can ever expect to see tours celebrating SEPULTURA's first two LPs, 1986's "Morbid Visions" and 1987's "Schizophrenia", Max said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, man. Of course. I think there's a reason those tours are successful — it's because a lot of people want to hear [those songs] with the original voice and the original drums. Going back to 'Morbid Visions', the black metal era, [the first SEPULTURA EP] 'Bestial Devastation', that's cool as fuck. I love the raw [nature of it]. It's raw material. It's much less sophisticated songwriting, much more caveman songwriting, but really powerful, really raw. I would love to do those records. And also 'Schizophrenia' and [1993's] 'Chaos A.D.'. 'Chaos A.D.' was a big record for us. That was the [album that broke] the band internationally. It's got great songs like 'Territory' and 'Refuse/Resist', 'Propaganda'. I think when we do the 'Chaos' tour, it'll be a big one. But, yeah, I think eventually we will do all of them. 'Cause I think the fans want to hear [the old songs performed live]. We love to play [that stuff]. To me, it's paying homage to those records that are so meaningful to a lot of people. I get to play them. It's just really, really fun — those are fun albums to play. So I don't see why not."

Late last month, Max and Igor kicked off the fall 2022 leg of the "Return Beneath Arise" U.S. tour.

"Return Beneath Arise" sees Max and Igor performing select tracks from "Beneath The Remains" and "Arise".

The trek launched on September 28 in Pomona, California and will end on October 29 in Santa Ana, California.

Max and Igor kicked off a tour celebrating "Beneath The Remains" and "Arise" back in 2018. Earlier this year, they completed a U.S. leg of the tour featuring Mike Leon of SOULFLY on bass and Daniel Gonzalez of POSSESSED on guitar.

"We started this celebrating and revisiting old records for a few years now, starting with SEPULTURA's 'Roots'," Max told Phoenix New Times. "It was awesome — the fans loved it. We decided to do a different one, and focus on another era, so we came up with the idea to do 'Beneath The Remains' and 'Arise' together, and we did that in Europe and South America. We were getting ready to book it in America, and then COVID hit, so it set us back a bit. Then I was touring with SOULFLY. I'm glad we are making it happen now."

Regarding what fans can expect from the show, Max said: "It's all about the music. These records were created around the songs' pure power and raw aggression. To me, special effects would take away from that. It's just us jamming, no gimmicks. We play a little different night to night, but we give it all at every show, and I like feeling completely exhausted at the end of the night."

In 1996, Max exited SEPULTURA after the rest of the band split with Max's wife Gloria as their manager.

Igor left SEPULTURA in June 2006 due to "artistic differences." His departure from the band came five months after he announced that he was taking a break from SEPULTURA's touring activities to spend time with his second wife and their son (who was born in January 2006).

The current SEPULTURA lineup — featuring guitarist Andreas Kisser and bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. alongside Derrick Green on vocals and Eloy Casagrande on drums — released its latest studio album, "Quadra", in February 2020 via Nuclear Blast.