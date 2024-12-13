MAX CAVALERA Says He Lives In The Moment: 'I'm Not A Future Guy And I'm Not That Much Of A Past Guy'

In a new interview with the "Everblack" podcast, former SEPULTURA and current SOULFLY and CAVALERA frontman Max Cavalera reflected on his four-decade career as a professional musician. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't really think of life in terms of time that much. I'm a kind of guy that I live a lot in the moment. I'm not a future guy and I'm not that much of a past guy. I'm more of a present guy, and I like to enjoy the moment that I'm in, whatever that is, and make the best of the situation. And sometimes the moment, it can be a little bit more struggling or you could be in a moment where you're just really enjoying the fruits of the labors. I had had both. A good example is the early beginning of SOULFLY — very struggling, complete crazy, a lot of doubt, self-doubt, and 'I don't know if I can do this under a different name' and all this shit. But I'm a guy that I live in the moment, so the now is what's happening… And then whatever happens later, whatever — I roll with it.'

He continued : "Don't get me wrong — I love the records, I love the body of work. It's a huge body of work — so many songs, it's crazy. I've actually been thinking about that, maybe do a book of touring stories. Because I was on a web site the other day — I forgot the name of it — that had every show I've ever done. Some fucker put all that together, and I was fucking blown away, because I forgot half of it. But he had it, and it kind of blew my mind, all the shows. I kept reading and going, 'Holy shit, this is crazy.' And everybody always wants to know about touring, like, 'How is touring?' So much happens on tour. Of course, American tours are different than European tours. South American tours are different than Australian tours, and then you can elaborate and all that. So I've been kind of messing around with this idea for a little bit, but I think I might be able to turn that into a book. I think that would be really cool for me and for the fans."

SEPULTURA fell apart in 1996 with the exit of Max after the rest of the Brazilian four-piece split with the vocalist/guitarist's wife Gloria as their manager. Max's brother, drummer Igor stuck around with the group for another ten years before leaving SEPULTURA and re-teaming with Max in CAVALERA CONSPIRACY (which later evolved into CAVALERA).

Max and Igor recently revisited their earliest SEPULTURA releases, "Morbid Visions" and "Bestial Devastation", and re-recorded them and put them out, along with a re-recorded version of guitarist Andreas Kisser's first album with SEPULTURA, "Schizophrenia".

For the new versions of "Morbid Visions", "Bestial Devastation" and "Schizophrenia", the Cavalera brothers enlisted Travis Stone (PIG DESTROYER) on lead guitars. The full lineup would consist of more Cavalera alumni, as Igor Amadeus Cavalera (GO AHEAD AND DIE, HEALING MAGIC) once more brought his talents on bass to the fold.

CAVALERA's version of "Schizophrenia" was recorded from April 15, 2023 to June 5, 2023 at Focusrite Room in Mesa Arizona. Mixing and mastering was handled by Arthur Rizk (SOULFLY, GO AHEAD AND DIE, TURNSTILE). The original "Schizophrenia" cover artwork was restored in hand-painted watercolors by Eliran Kantor.

Although SEPULTURA has maintained a diehard fanbase in all parts of the world throughout the band's nearly four-decade history, Max-era albums "Roots" and "Chaos A.D." were by far SEPULTURA's most commercially successful, having both been certified gold in the U.S. for sales in excess of five hundred thousand copies.