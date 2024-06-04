MAX CAVALERA: Why I Don't Have A Cell Phone

In a new interview with Finland's Chaoszine, former SEPULTURA and current SOULFLY frontman Max Cavalera spoke about his recent decision to launch his official Instagram account with the help of his wife and manager Gloria Cavalera. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, I think it was necessary for a musician to grow. As much as I wanted to stay away from it, because — I like it, but I don't let it be the only thing in my life. That's why I don't have a cell phone. I'm one of the few people in the world that don't have a cell phone. And I feel very free about that, because when I go to eat at a restaurant, I wanna talk to my friends. I wanna sit down at a table and talk to people, not stare at some machine. I think that's ridiculous, when people are in a restaurant and they are sitting across each other and they don't talk to each other. It's fucking sad. It's fucking crazy — it drives me crazy. At the same time, I know how important it is to have your presence in the social media world. And that's why together, I found a way to do it with [Gloria] so she becomes my voice. She shows me everything, so I get to see everything that people are saying. I respond. We do a live Facebook. I was doing a lot of 'Max Trax' [Internet video series in which Max discusses the inspiration for many of the songs spanning his 40-year music career]. I might wanna start doing that again and do Cameos and all this stuff. But I think she's great. She's doing right now six, I think, social media things. She does Max Cavalera, she does SOULFLY. she has her own Facebook page, and it's cool."

He added: "I always did this — even back in the day, in the SEPULTURA days before Internet. I would read bad reviews so I get real pissed off and have a good show. So now I kind of do the same. I tell her like, 'Show me some people talking shit.' So she gives me the phone, and there's all these people talking shit. And I read it, and I go on the stage and I fuck shit up. [Laughs] It's ammunition. It's gasoline for the fire."

CAVALERA, the band featuring former Max and his brother, former SEPULTURA drummer Igor "Iggor" Cavalera, recently re-recorded SEPULTURA's 1987 album "Schizophrenia" for a June 21 release via Nuclear Blast Records. The Cavalera brothers enlisted Travis Stone (PIG DESTROYER) on lead guitar, with Igor Amadeus Cavalera (GO AHEAD AND DIE, HEALING MAGIC) playing bass.

CAVALERA re-recorded "Schizophrenia" from April 15 to June 5, 2023 at Focusrite Room in Mesa Arizona. Mixing and mastering was handled by Arthur Rizk (SOULFLY, GO AHEAD AND DIE, TURNSTILE).

This summer, CAVALERA will travel across Europe on their "Third World Trilogy" tour. The trek will kick off on June 12 in Leichester and will make stops in Wroclaw, Oslo, and Barcelona before ending in Switzerland on July 21.