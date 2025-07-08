MAYNARD JAMES KEENAN's PUSCIFER Announces Two Intimate Los Angeles Shows

In anticipation of its upcoming studio album, PUSCIFER invites a select number of fans to experience the LP with two very special, intimate performances in Los Angeles on August 11, 2025, at Exchange L.A.

The back-to-back sets (5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.) mark the Maynard James Keenan-led band's most intimate shows ever.

These performances will be filmed for a future release.

Tickets are on sale now at this location.

When he's not fronting TOOL and A PERFECT CIRCLE, Midwest-bred singer/songwriter Maynard James Keenan exorcizes his demons with a third project dubbed PUSCIFER. As an outlet for the darker and more personal musings that don't quite fit into the TOOL and APC molds, PUSCIFER blends introspective reflection and sophomoric humor in a way that is distinctly Keenan, apparent in the titles of releases such as the 2007 debut "V Is For Vagina", 2013's "Donkey Punch The Night" and 2015's "Money $hot". By 2020, in light of world events, Keenan and company buckled down and got a little more serious for their fourth set, "Existential Reckoning".

Earlier this year, Maynard told the Cleveland Scene about PUSCIFER: "It has evolutionary potential. Just the way we approach everything is very focused play, for lack of a better explanation. The way Mat [Mitchell] works and I work and [singer] Carina [Round] works dovetails. We're currently working on a new album. Watching it come together is really inspirational as I can see each piece as it's been added or subtracted. We're not sitting in a studio together, so it's fun to get an update and hear what someone has done, and you can react."

In January, Keenan told YouTuber Rick Beato that a new PUSCIFER album was coming.

"We don't really like to talk about anything until we feel like we're 90% there, so I can now say out loud there's a PUSCIFER record coming in 2025," he said. "We're 90% written. Now we have to go back and start tracking stuff."