MEAT LOAF's Daughters Share Short Film To Commemorate First Anniversary Of His Death

Meat Loaf's daughters have commemorated the first anniversary of his passing by releasing a short film containing career highlights and private moments from their personal archives that had not been shared before.

On Friday (January 20),Pearl Aday and Amanda Aday shared the following message via social media: "We are sending our deepest thanks and admiration out to Dad's worldwide family of friends and fans for your continuous outpouring of love and support.

"Today marks one year since we had to say goodbye to our dad for the final time. To honor Dad and you, his global community of friends and fans, we want to share with you a short film we put together with our brilliant friend and filmmaker, Jack Bennett. This is a celebration of Dad's life and legacy, an acknowledgment of the man he was on and off the stage. Not just the performer but the boss, the mentor, the friend, the husband, the godfather, the grandpa 'Papa Meat,' and the father. The dad who gave us love and generosity, who taught us and teased us. The dad who laughed and cried with us, who taught us how to catch a ball and ride a bicycle, who celebrated our victories and picked us up when we fell down. The man who was a big kid himself. The man who taught us tenacity and the value of respect. Our Dad. The man we miss every day.

"We are so grateful to share this retrospective with career highlights and private moments from our personal archives that haven't been shared before. We thank you for celebrating Dad, and we thank you for loving him with us.

"Please follow the link and watch. We hope you cry with us and laugh with us, and afterwards, we hope you blast your favorite Meat Loaf songs and sing along as loud as you can. He's definitely listening.

"'Never, ever stop ROCKING.'"

Pearl, wife of ANTHRAX guitarist Scott Ian, was born to Meat Loaf's first wife Leslie, and the Grammy-winning singer adopted her as a young child.

In an interview with People, Amanda called Meat Loaf a "complex man with a lot of passion, who wore his heart on his sleeve."

Amanda said she and Pearl "lived a very dichotomous life" as the rocker's daughters, growing up on tour buses as they traveled with their dad around the world.

When they would return home, however, "it was home and he was just dad," she said. "He wasn't Meat Loaf anymore."

Meat Loaf's amazing career spanned six decades and saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including "Fight Club", "Focus", "Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "Wayne's World".

His "Bat Out Of Hell" remains one of the 10 top-selling albums of all time.

The Dallas-born singer's real name was Marvin Lee Aday.

His 1993 hit "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" earned him a Grammy Award.

"Bat Out Of Hell" was also adapted as a stage musical, written by longtime collaborator Jim Steinman.