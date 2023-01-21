  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MEAT LOAF's Daughters Share Short Film To Commemorate First Anniversary Of His Death

January 21, 2023

Meat Loaf's daughters have commemorated the first anniversary of his passing by releasing a short film containing career highlights and private moments from their personal archives that had not been shared before.

On Friday (January 20),Pearl Aday and Amanda Aday shared the following message via social media: "We are sending our deepest thanks and admiration out to Dad's worldwide family of friends and fans for your continuous outpouring of love and support.

"Today marks one year since we had to say goodbye to our dad for the final time. To honor Dad and you, his global community of friends and fans, we want to share with you a short film we put together with our brilliant friend and filmmaker, Jack Bennett. This is a celebration of Dad's life and legacy, an acknowledgment of the man he was on and off the stage. Not just the performer but the boss, the mentor, the friend, the husband, the godfather, the grandpa 'Papa Meat,' and the father. The dad who gave us love and generosity, who taught us and teased us. The dad who laughed and cried with us, who taught us how to catch a ball and ride a bicycle, who celebrated our victories and picked us up when we fell down. The man who was a big kid himself. The man who taught us tenacity and the value of respect. Our Dad. The man we miss every day.

"We are so grateful to share this retrospective with career highlights and private moments from our personal archives that haven't been shared before. We thank you for celebrating Dad, and we thank you for loving him with us.

"Please follow the link and watch. We hope you cry with us and laugh with us, and afterwards, we hope you blast your favorite Meat Loaf songs and sing along as loud as you can. He's definitely listening.

"'Never, ever stop ROCKING.'"

Pearl, wife of ANTHRAX guitarist Scott Ian, was born to Meat Loaf's first wife Leslie, and the Grammy-winning singer adopted her as a young child.

In an interview with People, Amanda called Meat Loaf a "complex man with a lot of passion, who wore his heart on his sleeve."

Amanda said she and Pearl "lived a very dichotomous life" as the rocker's daughters, growing up on tour buses as they traveled with their dad around the world.

When they would return home, however, "it was home and he was just dad," she said. "He wasn't Meat Loaf anymore."

Meat Loaf's amazing career spanned six decades and saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including "Fight Club", "Focus", "Rocky Horror Picture Show" and "Wayne's World".

His "Bat Out Of Hell" remains one of the 10 top-selling albums of all time.

The Dallas-born singer's real name was Marvin Lee Aday.

His 1993 hit "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" earned him a Grammy Award.

"Bat Out Of Hell" was also adapted as a stage musical, written by longtime collaborator Jim Steinman.

Find more on Meat loaf
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).