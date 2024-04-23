MEGADETH Announces Summer 2024 U.S. Tour With MUDVAYNE And ALL THAT REMAINS

MEGADETH is bringing its iconic live show to North America with a 33-city, nationwide tour, "Destroy All Enemies", produced by Live Nation, this fall including stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, St. Louis and many more. Tickets for all dates will be on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time with an exclusive presale for the Cyber Army/Megadeth Digital beginning today, Tuesday, April 23 at 12 p.m. local time Megadeth.com.

Bringing along MUDVAYNE and ALL THAT REMAINS, the tour begins in Rogers, Arkansas on August 2 and runs throughout the month before wrapping in Nashville, Tennessee on September 28. Performing classic hits from "Rust In Peace", "Countdown To Extinction" and more, the tour also brings Dave Mustaine and bandmates back to North America to perform their latest studio album "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!" Featuring some of Mustaine's strongest-ever songwriting, the tour offers an equally ambitious live performance that delivers on all fronts.

"Our 'Crush The World' tour has been a tremendous experience for the four of us," shared Mustaine. "We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, onstage AND off. I'm excited to see MUDVAYNE, and ALL THAT REMAINS. Join us as we DESTROY ALL ENEMIES."

The North American jaunt comes on the heels of a highly anticipated and successful stint in Latin America wrapping this month and starting back up in Europe this summer. With stops in Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico and forthcoming dates in Sweden, Italy, France, Germany and more, the band's global appeal and lasting impact is more apparent than ever as continued calls for international touring are demanded.

"Destroy All Enemies" U.S. tour dates 2024

Aug. 02 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Aug. 03 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Aug. 05 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre

Aug. 06 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Aug. 08 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 09 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Aug. 10 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Aug. 12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 16 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood

Aug. 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverick Arena*

Aug. 20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug. 21 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 23 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*

Aug. 24 - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sep. 03 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sep. 05 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena*

Sep. 06 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sep. 07 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sep. 09 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena*

Sep. 10 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena*

Sep. 11 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank

Sep. 13 - Bethel, MY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

Sep. 14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sep. 15 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live!*

Sep. 17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sep. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Sep. 20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sep. 21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep. 24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Sep. 26 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Sep. 27 - Southaven, MS - Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

Sep. 28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

*Non-Live Nation dates

Finnish guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari joined MEGADETH last September after the band's longtime axeman Kiko Loureiro, announced earlier that month that he would sit out the next leg of MEGADETH's "Crush The World" tour in order to stay home with his children back in Finland. It was later revealed that Mäntysaari would continue to play guitar for MEGADETH for the foreseeable future, with Loureiro seemingly having no plans to return.

The 37-year-old Mäntysaari was born in Tampere, Finland and began playing guitar at the age of 12. In 2004, he joined the band WINTERSUN. He has also been a member of SMACKBOUND since 2015.

MEGADETH played its first concert with Mäntysaari on September 6, 2023 at Revel in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Loureiro officially joined MEGADETH in April 2015, about five months after Chris Broderick's exit from the group.

Since its inception in 1983, MEGADETH has ascended from its raw thrash metal roots to become an unstoppable force in the heavy metal world. With founder Dave Mustaine at the helm, MEGADETH's journey has been marked by a penchant for pushing the boundaries of speed, technicality, and complexity in their music. Their groundbreaking album "Rust In Peace", released in 1990, is frequently cited as a seminal work in the thrash metal genre. Along with the critically acclaimed "Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?", it cemented MEGADETH's place in the annals of metal history.

Over four decades, the band's discography has earned numerous certifications, including platinum and multi-platinum awards, with albums like "Countdown To Extinction" and "Youthanasia" achieving widespread critical acclaim. 2016's "Dystopia" not only marked a high point with their first Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" after twelve nominations but also set the stage for their latest triumph, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!" in 2022. MEGADETH's status as part of the "Big Four" of thrash metal underscores their trailblazing role in the genre, laying the groundwork for countless bands and musicians who have followed in their wake.

Photo courtesy of The Press House