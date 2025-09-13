MEGADETH Drummer DIRK VERBEUREN's BENT SEA Project Releases 'Apathy And Irony' Music Video

MEGADETH drummer Dirk Verbeuren's long-running BENT SEA project has just released its debut album, "The Dormant Ruin", via Give Praise Records. The LP is now available for order at this location.

The official music video for the latest BENT SEA single, "Apathy And Irony" can be seen below.

Dirk said: "This one is about how we know we're destroying our planet, yet no one seems to be willing to put a stop to it... The apathy of humankind and the irony of 'progress', which is increasingly looking like it's our downfall."

BENT SEA began its offensive in 2011 by crash-landing the "Noistalgia" EP, an explosive homage to the beginnings of grindcore. Led by drummer/guitarist/songwriter Verbeuren with cohorts Sven de Caluwé (ABORTED) on vocals and Shane Embury (NAPALM DEATH) on bass — replacing Devin Townsend, who guested on "Noistalgia" — BENT SEA churned out three more split releases and the guest-studded "Instagrind" series before suddenly falling silent.

BENT SEA anno 2025 mangles the blueprint of classic grind by infusing it with death/black/industrial elements, topped off with unhealthy doses of dissonance and an undeniable sense of urgency. This crushingly heavy record skillfully transcends the band's early output. In twenty songs and 33 minutes, just like the inevitable wrath of Mother Nature, no one will escape BENT SEA unscathed!

"The Dormant Ruin" was produced by Daniel Bergstrand (MESHUGGAH, DARK FUNERAL) and features guest appearances by Sharp, John Cooke (NAPALM DEATH, VENOMOUS CONCEPT) and Sylvain Coudret (SOILWORK, SCARVE).

Track listing:

Side A

01. From The Beast's Mouth

02. Apathy And Irony

03. Tidal Fire

04. Curtailer Of Conceit

05. A Scopic Radiance

06. Shapeless Ones

07. My Fall

08. Meat Trade Misery

09. Final Corridor

10. Paragon Of Inhumanity

Side B

11. Locked In Glitch

12. Ominous Reversal

13. Prodigious Blight

14. Vermin Burning

15. The Voice They Cannot Be

16. Below The Cold Void

17. Sharpen The Blade

18. Stifled And Dreaming

19. Erased From The Earthly Crust

20. The Dormant Ruin

The official music videos for "A Scopic Radiance" and "My Fall" can also be seen below.

In a 2016 interview with All About The Rock, Dirk stated about BENT SEA: "BENT SEA is a spur-of-the-moment type thing without any business plan. The idea from the get-go was basically 'no pressure' and I intend to keep it that way."

Back in 2012, Dirk told PureGrainAudio about BENT SEA's formation: "It just sort of happened. I used to play guitar, but in recent years my focus was exclusively on drums. My wife had been encouraging me to write my own music, so I decided to give it a shot. The result turned out to be BENT SEA."

Regarding the project's name, the 50-year-old Belgian-born-and-now-Los-Angeles-based musician said: "It's taken from a song by British experimental duo ENDVRA which I accidentally came across in my tape-trading days. Their music has absolutely nothing to do with grindcore, but somehow BENT SEA popped up in my mind. I like that it's atypical, and that it conjures apocalyptic images echoing the intensity of my music."

Verbeuren had been playing with SOILWORK for more than a decade before joining MEGADETH in 2016 as the replacement for Chris Adler (LAMB OF GOD),who called Dirk "probably [one of the] top three drummers in the world."

In interview with the KATT Rock 100.5 FM radio station, MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine described Dirk as "one of the most pleasant, easy-to-get-along-with guys I've ever met in my life. I'll walk up to him and he'll smile and lean forward and pat me on the back. He goes [adopts thin accent], 'How's it going, buddy?' I could say, 'Oh, man…'… anything. 'Oh, okay, buddy.' [He] smiles and pats me, 'cause he's just a happy guy. I've never, ever, ever seen him not smile."