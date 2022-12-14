  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MEGADETH Teases 'Killing Time' Music Video

December 14, 2022

On Friday, December 16, MEGADETH will release the official music video for the song "Killing Time", taken from the band's latest studio album, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!" Titled "Chapter V: Killing Time", the video is the fifth and latest instalment of the band's epic multi-part short film revealing the origins of the band's iconic mascot Vic Rattlehead. A short preview is available below.

Regarding the lyrical inspiration for "Killing Time", MEGADETH mainman Dave Mustaine told Kerrang! magazine: "'Killing Time' isn't about homicide. It's about procrastination. 'Psychopathy' [another song from 'The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!'] gives you the background] for the person that 'Killing Time' is about. The subject the doctors are talking about is this guy who thinks he's got it all going on. But everything that he does peels back another layer of burnt skin. It's stripping back the paint trying to cover up the mess that this person is. I actually know someone who's just lost everything. We're talking hundreds of thousands of dollars and a multi-million dollar company: gone. And he'd been warned. He was the slick dude in 'Life In Hell'. He was the Junkie. He's definitely the guy in 'Killing Time'."

In a separate interview, Mustaine stated about "Killing Time": "It's about people who are lackadaisical and waste their time. But time is the most valuable thing we have in this world. How many beats of the heart do I have left? How many breaths I am going to take before my last? How many times will I get to say 'I love you' again to my wife, to my kids, to my fans? I don't know, but I'm going to cherish every moment."

"The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!" debuted at the top of the charts during its first week of sales, taking the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 as well as number ones on Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums. "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!" is the highest-charting MEGADETH album of all time around the world, notching No. 1 In Finland, No. 2 in australia, poland, Switzerland, and Scotland, No. 3 in the U.K., and more.

MEGADETH recently received its thirteenth Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance" for the song "We'll Be Back" from "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!".

MEGADETH won the 2017 Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the title track of the band's 2016 album "Dystopia". This marked the group's twelfth Grammy nomination in this category (including nominations in the discontinued "Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance" category).

Killing Time: Chapter V
Premieres Friday, December 16

Set a reminder: http://youtu.be/pvVJH3dKQBU

Posted by Dave Mustaine on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Find more on Megadeth
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).