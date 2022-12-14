MEGADETH Teases 'Killing Time' Music Video

On Friday, December 16, MEGADETH will release the official music video for the song "Killing Time", taken from the band's latest studio album, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!" Titled "Chapter V: Killing Time", the video is the fifth and latest instalment of the band's epic multi-part short film revealing the origins of the band's iconic mascot Vic Rattlehead. A short preview is available below.

Regarding the lyrical inspiration for "Killing Time", MEGADETH mainman Dave Mustaine told Kerrang! magazine: "'Killing Time' isn't about homicide. It's about procrastination. 'Psychopathy' [another song from 'The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!'] gives you the background] for the person that 'Killing Time' is about. The subject the doctors are talking about is this guy who thinks he's got it all going on. But everything that he does peels back another layer of burnt skin. It's stripping back the paint trying to cover up the mess that this person is. I actually know someone who's just lost everything. We're talking hundreds of thousands of dollars and a multi-million dollar company: gone. And he'd been warned. He was the slick dude in 'Life In Hell'. He was the Junkie. He's definitely the guy in 'Killing Time'."

In a separate interview, Mustaine stated about "Killing Time": "It's about people who are lackadaisical and waste their time. But time is the most valuable thing we have in this world. How many beats of the heart do I have left? How many breaths I am going to take before my last? How many times will I get to say 'I love you' again to my wife, to my kids, to my fans? I don't know, but I'm going to cherish every moment."

"The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!" debuted at the top of the charts during its first week of sales, taking the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 as well as number ones on Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums. "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!" is the highest-charting MEGADETH album of all time around the world, notching No. 1 In Finland, No. 2 in australia, poland, Switzerland, and Scotland, No. 3 in the U.K., and more.

MEGADETH recently received its thirteenth Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance" for the song "We'll Be Back" from "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!".

MEGADETH won the 2017 Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the title track of the band's 2016 album "Dystopia". This marked the group's twelfth Grammy nomination in this category (including nominations in the discontinued "Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance" category).