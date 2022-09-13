MEGADETH Unveils 'Rattleheads', A Generative NFT Collection

Thrash metal pioneers MEGADETH have officially staked their claim of the Web3.0 space by unveiling their one-of-a-kind new project. "Rattleheads" is a generative art collection pulling from nearly 40 years of iconic themes and imagery. The collection is based on MEGADETH's skeletal mascot Vic Rattlehead, an otherworldly being born in a dungeon of torment and pain. With eyes covered by a riveted-on visor, his mouth clamped shut, and ears closed with metal caps, Vic embodies the phrase "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil".

Produced by Five To One Collective in partnership with Upper Echelon Studios, the collection is inspired by MEGADETH's long-standing Cyber Army fan club and features militaristic "mission deployment mechanics" alongside vast additional utility to be revealed in upcoming transmissions.

Says MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine: "As long as MEGADETH has been a band, I've ensured that we were leading the charge. Our ﬁrst album set the standard for thrash metal. We were the ﬁrst band to have a web site. Our fan club Cyber Army was started in 1994. Our 2016 album 'Dystopia' came with a full Virtual Reality experience. And now with the rise of Web3 technology and its ability to directly connect us with our fans — this moment is perfect for MEGADETH. It allows the ultimate connection with our community and with none other than the almighty Vic Rattlehead as our standard-bearer."

According to Billboard, MEGADETH's latest album, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!", sold 48,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. It marks the band's eighth top 10-charting album. Of "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!"'s 48,000 units earned for the week, album sales comprise 45,000, SEA units comprise 3,000 and TEA units comprise a neglible sum.

MEGADETH's previous top 10 entries on the Billboard 200 were "Countdown to Extinction" (No. 2, 1992),"Youthanasia" (No. 4, 1994),"Cryptic Writings" (No. 10, 1997),"United Abominations" (No. 8, 2007),"Endgame" (No. 9, 2009),"Super Collider" (No. 6, 2013) and "Dystopia" (No. 3, 2016).

"The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!" arrived on September 2 via UMe.