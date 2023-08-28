MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE Says He Is 'Moving' To Italy: 'I'm Really Excited'

MEGADETH mainman Dave Mustaine, who has lived outside Nashville, Tennessee for the past nine years, has revealed that he recently purchased a new home in Italy.

During MEGADETH's August 27 performance at the AMA Music Festival in in Vicenza, Italy, the 61-year-old Mustaine told the crowd in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I have something very special I need to tell you guys… A couple of weeks ago I just bought a house in Italy. So think about that — you wake up tomorrow morning and you see me out your window, and I'm walking with my boxes. And you go, 'Fuck, man, that looks like Dave Mustaine. Look at all those guitars. Shit, that's gotta be him.'"

He continued: "I've gotta tell you, I am so excited to be able to call Italy a new place for us to live. And I wanna thank you all for your graciousness and helping teach me how to be a good resident here and to learn how to live the Italian life."

Later in the concert, Mustaine added: "What I said about me moving over here is true. And I'm really excited to live in Italy when we do. We're gonna keep our residency in the States, but we are gonna be living here. And we really look forward to meeting a lot of you. And I think we're gonna have a lot of fun together."

House Of Mustaine, a boutique wine company run by Dave's daughter Electra and wife Pamela, was launched less than a decade ago in Southern California and recently expanded to Le Marche, Italy. It produces proudly "undiscovered" wines from a range of sustainable, organic, to ancient vineyards.

Back in May 2019, Mustaine sold his Fallbrook, California estate for $2,000,000. Dave put the house on the market in October 2015 for $5.375 million — more than five times what he paid for it three years earlier — but that price came down in June 2016 by almost a million and a half to $3.895 million, in January 2017 by another $700,000 to $3.195 million, in June 2017 by $20,000 to $3.175 million, in December 2017 by $375,000 to $2,800,000, in July 2018 to $2,650,000 and in January 2019 to $2,325,000.

Mustaine and his family moved to Tennessee in October 2014 after living in Fallbrook for many years.

In September 2019, Mustaine put his family's Franklin, Tennessee home on the market for $2.5 million, but removed it in April 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak swelled.

Mustaine was told he was cancer-free in October 2019, five months after receiving his throat cancer diagnosis.

The MEGADETH guitarist/vocalist revealed his cancer battle in June 2019 on social media, saying the doctors had given him a 90 percent chance of beating the illness. He later said that he underwent 51 radiation treatments and nine chemo treatments before being declared cancer-free.

MEGADETH's current lineup includes Mustaine, Belgian-born-and-now-Los-Angeles-based drummer Dirk Verbeuren, who had played with SOILWORK for more than a decade before joining MEGADETH, Brazilian guitarist Kiko Loureiro, who was previously best known for his work with ANGRA, and bassist James LoMenzo. James was MEGADETH's bass player in the mid-2000s and stepped back in as a touring member for the 2021 leg of "The Metal Tour Of The Year". In May 2022, it was announced that Lomenzo was officially rejoining the MEGADETH family.

Last September, MEGADETH's latest album, "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!", debuted at the top of the charts during its first week of sales, taking the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 as well as number ones on Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums. "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!" was the highest-charting MEGADETH album of all time around the world, notching No. 1 In Finland, No. 2 in Australia, Poland, Switzerland, and Scotland, No. 3 in the U.K., and more.

MEGADETH's previous top 10 entries on the Billboard 200 were "Countdown to Extinction" (No. 2, 1992),"Youthanasia" (No. 4, 1994),"Cryptic Writings" (No. 10, 1997),"United Abominations" (No. 8, 2007),"Endgame" (No. 9, 2009),"Super Collider" (No. 6, 2013) and "Dystopia" (No. 3, 2016).

MEGADETH recently received its thirteenth Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance" for the song "We'll Be Back" from "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!".

MEGADETH won the 2017 Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the title track of the band's 2016 album "Dystopia". This marked the group's twelfth Grammy nomination in this category (including nominations in the discontinued "Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance" category).