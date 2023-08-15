MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE Teases 'Huge Partnership With A Company': It's An 'Amazing New Thing'

In a new interview with Bloodstock TV 's Oran O'Beirne conducted at this past weekend's Bloodstock Open Air festival in the United Kingdom, MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine spoke about the band's plans for the coming months. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We are constantly busy. We've got this amazing new thing. It's gonna be announced very shortly. We're on our way to Stuttgart after tonight, and the announcement is gonna be, I think, in the next couple of days, actually. A huge partnership with a company that we have been working for months on this project with. All four bandmembers are involved in it. And it's something you probably already do. Not only that — we've got a brand new whole world of MEGADETH digital that's coming out. And with the livestreaming of [our concert at the] Budokan [in Tokyo in February], we've got that record to mix. We've got a Pro Tools rig out with us for the last 10 years, so we have thousands of songs that we've recorded. And we're gonna go through and pick some of those and make the definitive live album, finally. And there's a couple of other things we wanted to do. Going forward to next year, we wanted to do a bootcamp, which was really fun. I'd like to do a Megacruise and me be on it this time, 'cause I wasn't on it last time. And then, lastly, April of next year we're gonna be heading down to South America. We're probably gonna have some more dates in the States the beginning of January and February, but I don't know."

MEGADETH kicked off the summer 2023 European leg of its "Crush The World" tour on July 23 at the Triple Thrash Triumph festival at Spodek in Katowice, Poland.

MEGADETH's current lineup includes guitarist/vocalist Dave Mustaine, Belgian-born-and-now-Los-Angeles-based drummer Dirk Verbeuren, who had played with SOILWORK for more than a decade before joining MEGADETH, Brazilian guitarist Kiko Loureiro, who was previously best known for his work with ANGRA, and bassist James LoMenzo. James was MEGADETH's bass player in the mid-2000s and stepped back in as a touring member for the 2021 leg of "The Metal Tour Of The Year". In May 2022, it was announced that Lomenzo was officially rejoining the MEGADETH family.

Last September, MEGADETH's latest album, "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!", debuted at the top of the charts during its first week of sales, taking the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 as well as number ones on Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums. "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!" was the highest-charting MEGADETH album of all time around the world, notching No. 1 In Finland, No. 2 in australia, poland, Switzerland, and Scotland, No. 3 in the U.K., and more.

MEGADETH's previous top 10 entries on the Billboard 200 were "Countdown to Extinction" (No. 2, 1992),"Youthanasia" (No. 4, 1994),"Cryptic Writings" (No. 10, 1997),"United Abominations" (No. 8, 2007),"Endgame" (No. 9, 2009),"Super Collider" (No. 6, 2013) and "Dystopia" (No. 3, 2016).

MEGADETH recently received its thirteenth Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance" for the song "We'll Be Back" from "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!".

MEGADETH won the 2017 Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the title track of the band's 2016 album "Dystopia". This marked the group's twelfth Grammy nomination in this category (including nominations in the discontinued "Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance" category).