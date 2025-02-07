MESHUGGAH Announces 'Immutable - The Indelible Edition', Shares 'Ligature Marks' Music Video

Swedish progressive metal pioneers MESHUGGAH have released the official music video for the song "Ligature Marks". The clip has debuted as part of the celebration around the reissue of the band's critically acclaimed album "Immutable", which is now presented in the remastered "Indelible Edition", due on April 4, 2025 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

Following the critical acclaim of the original 2022 release of "Immutable", the "Indelible Edition" arrives with a sonic enhancement, redefining the album's depth and clarity, and includes three riveting live tracks recorded during MESHUGGAH's world tours in 2023 and 2024. These additions not only showcase the band's raw live energy but also underline their commitment to pushing musical boundaries.

The video for "Ligature Marks" is directed by Anthony Dubois, known for his visionary approach that complements MESHUGGAH's complex musical landscapes. The video captures live performance footage that brings the intensity of their stage presence directly to fans.

The "Indelible Edition" of "Immutable" transcends a typical reissue, offering a fully immersive experience that extends over an hour of MESHUGGAH's meticulously crafted music. This special edition will be available in two exquisite formats: a two-LP gatefold vinyl and a single-disc digipak. Each format boasts a remastered audio experience, enriched by breathtaking new artwork and layout. Notably, the inclusion of distinctive gold foil accents enhances both the tactile and visual appeal, making it a collector's gem.

Coinciding with the album reissue, MESHUGGAH is set to electrify stages across the U.S. and Canada with a massive tour starting this March. The tour showcases the band's complex themes and intricate soundscapes, bringing their creative evolution to life.

MESHUGGAH will headline the run with full support from the iconic and equally legendary CANNIBAL CORPSE and CARCASS, both of whom are renowned for their visceral and compelling musical styles. This lineup creates a powerhouse of intense performances, blending MESHUGGAH's innovative metal fusion with the brutal death metal of CANNIBAL CORPSE and the melodic engagements of CARCASS.

"Immutable - The Indelible Edition" track listing:

01. Broken Cog

02. The Abysmal Eye

03. Light The Shortening Fuse

04. Phantoms

05. Ligature Marks

06. God He Sees In Mirrors

07. They Move Below (instrumental)

08. Kaleidoscope

09. Black Cathedral (instrumental)

10. I Am That Thirst

11. The Faultless

12. Armies Of The Preposterous

13. Past Tense (instrumental)

14. Kaleidoscope (Live)

15. Ligature Marks (Live)

16. God He Sees In Mirrors (Live)

"Immutable" was released in May 2022 via Atomic Fire. The follow-up to 2016's "The Violent Sleep Of Reason" was recorded at Sweetspot Studios in Halmstad, Sweden; mixed by Rickard Bengtsson and Staffan Karlsson; and mastered by multiple Grammy Award winner Vlado Meller (METALLICA, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, SYSTEM OF A DOWN). Visionary artist Luminokaya once again created the stunning cover artwork.

MESHUGGAH guitarist Mårten Hagström discussed "Immutable" during an appearance on MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn's "No Fuckin' Regrets With Robb Flynn" podcast. He said: "It's a double album, if this was a vinyl. It's 13 tracks; 66 or 67 minutes of music. It's the longest album we've put out so far, to this date. And it's a bit funny, 'cause when we started writing, I was really adamant that, 'Let's try to make a 'Reign In Blood' album' — like the MESHUGGAH 'Reign In Blood' album; just short but sweet. Not maybe 27 minutes, but keep it just over half an hour. 'Cause albums aren't what they used to be anyways; it's singles. So, obviously, we went the opposite direction and made a double album and just built it as an album and thought of it as, like back in the day, very important with the track listing and all that shit.

"For us, it was, like we always do, trying to find the… What's the MESHUGGAH sound? How do we keep it but make it interesting to us?" he continued. "'Cause that's been our modus operandi all along: if we please ourselves, we please our fans. That's how it's been. So that's what we need to take care of.

"We started writing it when we came off that COVID truncated touring cycle, and then, after that, it was just all systems go. We've been working our asses off for almost three years now. And we're really happy with the result. We may have tried out a few things that we haven't done before — not anything mindblowing. But from the reactions we've been getting so far, I think it's pretty much what we hoped for. 'Cause people are saying that it's an unexpected album. And that might sometimes be a bad thing, but in our minds, it can never be. And nobody said that it was surprising in a bad way; only positive so far. So we'll see.

"You know what it's like. When you work on an album, you really don't know. When you're done with it, everything's so jumbled up in your head, you don't know how to feel about it. It's just, like, 'Okay. Good enough. Let it go.'

"But we're really fired up about it," Mårten added. "It's a lot of music. It's by far the most dynamic we've been on an album. And that's something we've been going for. And I look forward to see how it comes across."

Hagström previously stated about the "Immutable" title: "The title fits perfectly for where we are as a band. We're older now. Most of us are in our fifties now, and we've settled into who we are. Even though we've been experimenting all along, I also think we've been the same since day one. The way we approach things and why we still make new albums, and why we still sound the way we do, it's immutable. Humanity is immutable, too. We commit the same mistakes over and over. And we are immutable. We do what we do, and we don't change."

MESHUGGAH completed its first pandemic-era U.S. tour in September and October 2022.