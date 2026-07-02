METAL BLADE RECORDS Comes To KnuckleBonz360: Enter The Crypt And Meet The Reaper

KnuckleBonz has announced an official collaboration with Metal Blade Records, launching The Metal Blade Crypt: an immersive 3D world inside KnuckleBonz360 BackStage Experience, arriving summer 2026.

KnuckleBonz360 is a digital platform featuring immersive 3D worlds built to celebrate the iconic imagery of great bands and artists. With more than 20 worlds launching in 2026 KnuckleBonz360 BackStage Experience gives fans a place to connect with other fans, play mini-games, shop for exclusive collectibles, and explore iconic artwork and imagery brought to life.

Brian Slagel, founder and CEO of Metal Blade Records, commented: "Partnering with KnuckleBonz360 on The Metal Blade Crypt is something we are incredibly proud of.

"Metal Blade has spent over four decades building one of the most iconic rosters in heavy music history, and bringing that legacy into an immersive 3D world through the KnuckleBonz360 BackStage Experience feels like a natural and exciting evolution of how fans connect with the artists and music they love."

Launching alongside The Metal Blade Crypt 3D Experience is the KnuckleBonz x Metal Blade Reaper, an exclusive limited hand-crafted collectible that is numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base. This collectible is available in two forms: a physical statue available for pre-sale at launch, and a digital collectible available immediately upon platform launch.

"Metal Blade has spent over four decades defining what extreme music looks and feels like. The artwork, the logos, and the heaviness are as iconic as anything on a record sleeve. The Metal Blade Crypt is our way of bringing that whole world to life as a place where fans can actually hang out and experience the best of heavy metal madness," says Tony Simerman, CEO and creative director of KnuckleBonz Corp.

The Metal Blade Crypt and KnuckleBonz x Metal Blade Reaper launch as part of KnuckleBonz360 BackStage Experience.

Step inside the legend — join the KnuckleBonz360 BackStage Experience waitlist at knucklebonz360.com.

Founded in 1982 by Slagel, Metal Blade Records is one of the most influential labels in heavy music history. With a legacy spanning over four decades, the label continues to shape the genre through groundbreaking artists, innovation, and a deep connection to the global metal community.

KnuckleBonz Corp. is a music merchandising and immersive digital experience company dedicated to the music superfan. Founded in 2003, KnuckleBonz has spent over two decades creating high-end collectibles and content focusing on music, art, and collector culture.

With the launch of KnuckleBonz360, the company continues its mission to deliver next-level experiences and merchandise for the fans who live and breathe music.