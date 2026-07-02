METALLICA Donates $100,000 To Support Venezuela After Devastating Earthquakes

METALLICA's All Within My Hands foundation is granting $100,000 to earthquake relief efforts in Venezuela through longtime partner Direct Relief.

On June 24, Venezuela was hit by back-to-back, devastating earthquakes, registering at magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, less than a minute apart. More than 600 aftershocks have continued to strike, hindering already dire rescue operations and increasing fear within the displaced community.

The full scale of the damage is yet to be determined. More than 68,000 people were reported missing within three days of the disaster, and the official death toll is now over 2,000. Reports from the United Nations indicate that up to 6.8 million Venezuelans may be affected, which includes being displaced or losing access to electricity and water. Early satellite analysis by NASA suggests nearly 60,000 buildings may have been damaged or destroyed. The Venezuelan Red Cross said it expected to address the needs of at least 300,000 people for the next two years.

Coordinating with agencies at the regional and local levels, Direct Relief is mobilizing emergency medical aid and supporting search-and-rescue operations. The organization is providing emergency funding to support the deployment of Bomberos Unidos Sin Fronteras (BUSF),a Spain-based search-and-rescue organization, to assist with on-the-ground operations. At the same time, Direct Relief is preparing medical aid commonly needed after earthquakes, including first-aid supplies, hygiene items for displaced families, medicines used to treat acute injuries, and chronic disease medications for people whose access to routine care may be interrupted.

All Within My Hands' $100,000 grant will support Direct Relief as the organization continues to respond to requests in the region as they become known.

Established in 2017, All Within My Hands (AWMH) is a non-profit, philanthropic organization conceived by the members and management of METALLICA and dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. METALLICA covers all administrative costs, so 100% of donations go directly to the organizations supported by the Foundation. To date, All Within My Hands has provided grants of $19 million to career and technical education programs through its Metallica Scholars Initiative, $8.8 million to combat food insecurity, and $6.2 million to disaster relief and other critical local services worldwide.