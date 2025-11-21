METAL CHURCH Returns With New Lineup Featuring DAVID ELLEFSON, KEN MARY And BRIAN ALLEN

West Coast heavy metal veterans METAL CHURCH return with a revitalized lineup and a hard-hitting new single that underscores the sound that has driven their four-decade legacy. The new formation features founding guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof alongside longtime guitarist Rick Van Zandt, joined by bass icon David Ellefson (MEGADETH),powerhouse drummer Ken Mary (FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, FIFTH ANGEL, ALICE COOPER, HOUSE OF LORDS, TKO, CHASTAIN) and dynamic new vocalist Brian Allen (VICIOUS RUMORS).

Following the band's recent tour and return from Australia, METAL CHURCH found themselves at a crossroads. An unexpected spark reignited Kurdt's creative drive, prompting him to reach out to the musicians who would ultimately shape the group's next chapter. Their chemistry in the studio gave rise to the blistering new track "F.A.F.O." — a song that immediately energized the band and inspired them to continue writing and recording. The new single was produced by Vanderhoof and mixed/mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris at Planet Z. Those sessions have now evolved into a brand-new METAL CHURCH album, set for release in 2026 via Rat Pak Records. Additional details will be announced soon.

Vanderhoof comments: "After 45 years, the fact that we have new music coming in 2025 feels like a miracle. There was a time when I honestly didn't think METAL CHURCH would continue, but we're back — and this lineup is firing on all cylinders. I can't tell you how excited I am to have a new single on the way; that alone makes this moment incredibly special. 'F.A.F.O.' is an aggressive thrasher, and I think the fans are really going to dig it. We certainly do — otherwise it wouldn't be METAL CHURCH."

METAL CHURCH plans to tour extensively in 2026 and some festival dates have already been announced with more to come.

Aug. 5, 2026 - Josefov, Czech - Brutal Assault Festival

Aug. 8, 2026 - Kortrijik, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

Aug. 9, 2026 - Geiselwind, Germany - Keep It True Festival

Born out of the explosive West Coast metal scene of the early '80s, METAL CHURCH quickly established themselves as one of the genre's most formidable and musically sophisticated bands. After signing with Elektra Records, the group released two landmark albums — their self-titled debut "Metal Church" and its follow-up "The Dark" — both of which remain essential listening in the heavy metal canon. As the U.S. metal wave surged, METAL CHURCH hit the road with labelmates METALLICA, further solidifying their reputation for precision, power, and uncompromising intensity.

The band continued to evolve into the late '80s and early '90s, tackling political and social themes with vocalist Mike Howe on the acclaimed albums "Blessing In Disguise" and "The Human Factor". While many peers shifted toward the era's commercial trends, METAL CHURCH stayed true to their heavy roots — a commitment that earned them a loyal global following.

In 2016, the band reunited with Howe for their eleventh studio album "XI", which debuted at No. 57 on the Billboard Top 200 and charted internationally, marking one of the strongest comebacks in modern metal. Its 2018 successor, "Damned If You Do", continued that momentum with additional worldwide chart success and reaffirmed the band's enduring relevance.

Singer Marc Lopes joined METAL CHURCH in the summer of 2022 as the replacement for Howe, who tragically passed away in July of 2021. Lopes's first and only studio album with METAL CHURCH, "Congregation Of Annihilation", came out in May 2023 via Rat Pak Records (America) and Reaper Entertainment (Europe). The LP was produced by Vanderhoof.

METAL CHURCH made its live debut with Lopes on June 3, 2023 at the Legions Of Metal festival at Reggies in Chicago, Illinois.

Now entering a powerful new chapter, METAL CHURCH features Vanderhoof, Van Zandt, Ellefson, Mary and Allen. With renewed energy, a legacy spanning over four decades, and a rapidly expanding worldwide fanbase, METAL CHURCH remains a driving force in modern heavy metal — still pushing forward, still evolving, and still unmistakably METAL CHURCH.

