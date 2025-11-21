DON BROCO Unveils Seductive New Single 'Euphoria'

U.K. alt-rock shapeshifters DON BROCO continue their 2025 streak with "Euphoria", an electrifying new single and their fourth release this year on Fearless Records.

Equal parts seductive and explosive, "Euphoria" opens with an electronic, vocal-driven tease before dropping into heavy guitars, driving drums, and a deliciously funky bassline. Its energy twists through dance-floor grooves and an anthemic, shout-along chorus ("Gonna live forever!"),capturing the bold, unpredictable sound defining the band's next era. "Euphoria" lives up to its name — a rush of sound and feeling that lingers long after the final hit.

When asked about the inspiration behind the song, the band shared, "'Euphoria' is about chasing that rush of the first time, trying to recapture that brand new magical feeling again and again for the rest of your life."

Building on the momentum of the previous singles, "Euphoria" finds DON BROCO refining the chaos, emotion, and experimentation that define this next chapter. Each new release has carved out its own distinct corner of the band's sonic world — from the nu-metal ferocity and swagger of "Cellophane" to the explosive, hook-laden energy of "Hype Man" and the emotional weight of "Disappear". Together, they trace the shape of a band unafraid to evolve — pushing harder, thinking bigger, and delivering some of the most dynamic and ambitious music of their career.

Having just wrapped the first leg of their U.S. tour with an incendiary show in New York City, DON BROCO is riding unstoppable momentum into the next chapter. Known for their high-octane, genre-blurring performances, the band will return to stages worldwide in 2026, bringing their boundary-pushing sound and infectious live energy to fans across the globe.

Always unique, and forever pushing boundaries, DON BROCO have cemented themselves as one of the U.K.'s most dynamic and forward-thinking rock bands. Fusing elements of rock, metal, pop, and electronic music, the Bedford quartet — Rob Damiani, Matt Donnelly, Simon Delaney and Tom Doyle — have earned critical acclaim and commercial success with albums like "Automatic" (U.K. Top 10),"Technology" (U.K. Top 5),and "Amazing Things", which reached No. 1 on the U.K. official albums chart.

Garnering nothing but praise for their relentless high-octane performances, DON BROCO have previously sold-out arena shows across the U.K., headlining Wembley Arena after selling out Alexandra Palace as well as festival performances around the world including Download, Reading and Leeds, Slam Dunk, Vans Warped Tour and more. They have also toured with the likes of Mike Shinoda, STATE CHAMPS, DANCE GAVIN DANCE and OUR LAST NIGHT in the U.S. as well as selling out their very own debut U.S. headline tour.

Now signed to Fearless Records, DON BROCO are kicking off their next chapter with their dynamic new singles "Cellophane", "Hype Man", "Disappear" and "Euphoria" — offering a fresh glimpse into what's coming next — more bold moves, big riffs, and boundary-pushing anthems that only they could deliver.

Photo credit: Bethan Miller