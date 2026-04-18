METAL CHURCH's KURDT VANDERHOOF Says Composing Score For Documentary About BMX Rider And Stuntman EDDIE FIOLA Was 'A Challenge'

In a new interview with George Dionne of KNAC.COM, METAL CHURCH guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof was asked about his work as the composer of the musical score for the upcoming feature documentary about legendary BMX rider and stuntman Eddie Fiola. Kurdt said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yep, yep. I did that. That was my first [film score]. That was a lot of fun, and I'd like to do more of that, because that was really a whole different approach to music creation 'cause you're doing it for a whole other application. So it took me a while to get my head around it. But, yeah, I did that. And that was really a great experience. I think it just played at a film festival or two, and I don't remember the names offhand, but it will be released apparently pretty soon, from what I hear."

Speaking about Fiola, who is considered one of the greatest bike riders in history, Vanderhoof said: "Well, I only know about him now, because when I got hired to do the thing, 'cause I didn't know anything about him [before that], but in the process I learned quite a bit about him. And, yeah, for that scene, yeah, he's quite the guy. The people that are into that kind of stuff, the skateboard, BMX crowd, he's quite a legend, apparently. So it was definitely a learning experience. And it was pretty cool to know the whole story of how he started and how he broke all his bones trying to learn to fly around and stuff like that. I was, like, 'Man, he's a better man than I.' I couldn't ever have done that, even when I was a kid. But it was pretty amazing. It was interesting."

Asked how he got the opportunity to score that film, Kurdt said: "The guy who made the film reached out to me a number of years ago about doing a documentary about METAL CHURCH. And so he came to one of our shows and we kind of connected. And [he] was talking about that, and I said, 'Hey, that's something I've always wanted to do and would love to be able to do.' And he has made other documentary films and other films like that. So we just stayed in touch. And then this movie came up, and he said, 'Why don't you give it a shot?' So I did. And he was a fan of METAL CHURCH. He came to one of the shows, and we just kind of became friends. And we're talking about doing a documentary right now."

Asked if he had to approach composing a film score differently than he would a METAL CHURCH album, Kurdt said: "Oh, boy — very. Because it's not about the music; the music is in the background, other than every once in a while. I mean, it gets louder in certain parts, but it sucks back. So it's more about creating an atmosphere. And so, yeah, it took a while to get my head around it. I would write stuff just like I normally would. And there was really no application for it. So it took me a while to get in the flow of that. And it was great. And I loved that. It was a challenge, and it made me be more creative and experiment with other things. So, yeah, I loved that. I thought that was a real, real good experience, and learned an awful lot about how that works."

METAL CHURCH's 13th studio album, "Dead To Rights", came out on April 10 via Rat Pak Records. The album marks the first release from the band's latest lineup, featuring founding guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof alongside longtime guitarist Rick Van Zandt, joined by former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson, drummer Ken Mary and new vocalist Brian Allen.

"Dead To Rights" was produced by Kurdt Vanderhoof and mixed and mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris at Planet Z.

Born out of the explosive West Coast metal scene of the early '80s, METAL CHURCH quickly established themselves as one of the genre's most formidable and musically sophisticated bands. After signing with Elektra Records, the group released two landmark albums — their self-titled debut "Metal Church" and its follow-up "The Dark" — both of which remain essential listening in the heavy metal canon. As the U.S. metal wave surged, METAL CHURCH hit the road with labelmates METALLICA, further solidifying their reputation for precision, power, and uncompromising intensity.

The band continued to evolve into the late '80s and early '90s, tackling political and social themes with vocalist Mike Howe on the acclaimed albums "Blessing In Disguise" and "The Human Factor". While many peers shifted toward the era's commercial trends, METAL CHURCH stayed true to their heavy roots — a commitment that earned them a loyal global following.

In 2016, the band reunited with Howe for their eleventh studio album "XI", which debuted at No. 57 on the Billboard Top 200 and charted internationally, marking one of the strongest comebacks in modern metal. Its 2018 successor, "Damned If You Do", continued that momentum with additional worldwide chart success and reaffirmed the band's enduring relevance.

Singer Marc Lopes joined METAL CHURCH in the summer of 2022 as the replacement for Howe, who tragically passed away in July of 2021. Lopes's first and only studio album with METAL CHURCH, "Congregation Of Annihilation", came out in May 2023 via Rat Pak Records (America) and Reaper Entertainment (Europe). The LP was produced by Vanderhoof.

Photo credit: Rick Moyer