KNOCKED LOOSE And DENZEL CURRY Announce Fall 2026 North American Co-Headlining Tour

KNOCKED LOOSE and Denzel Curry have announced a massive North American co-headline tour. The announcement arrives on the back of their acclaimed collaborative track "Hive Mind", which arrived earlier this year with a music video directed by Eric Richter and KNOCKED LOOSE vocalist Bryan Garris and filmed in KNOCKED LOOSE's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

The 24-date run begins in September and sees the two titans perform across the continent with dates in Chicago, New York City, Toronto, Orlando, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Denver, Austin, Mexico City and more. Full routing below. Artist presale begins Tuesday, June 2 and general on-sale is Thursday, June 4.

KNOCKED LOOSE, which is currently supporting METALLICA across Europe, released its lauded album "You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To" in 2024 to wide acclaim. The LP spawned the band's Grammy nomination for its single "Suffocate" featuring Poppy.

Denzel Curry supported DEFTONES across their European and United Kingdom tour earlier this year ahead of the March release of his collaborative project "Strictly 4 The Scythe" with A$AP Ferg, TiaCorine, BKTHERULA and Key Nyata.

KNOCKED LOOSE and Denzel Curry co-headline tour dates:

Sep. 26 - Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion Outdoor

Sep. 27 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic - Outdoors

Sep. 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ St. Paul

Sep. 30 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed Fairgrounds

Oct. 02 - Philadelphia, PA @ Stateside Live!

Oct. 03 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Oct. 06 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Oct. 08 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Oct. 09 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium Outdoors

Oct. 11 - Toronto, ON @ The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto

Oct. 14 – Asheville, NC @ Hellbender

Oct. 16 - Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

Oct. 17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FTL War Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 19 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

Oct. 21 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

Oct. 22 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

Oct. 24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Sick New World+

Oct. 27 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

Oct. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Outdoors

Oct. 30 - San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Oct. 31 - Daly City, CA @ Cow Palace Warehouse

Nov. 02 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

Nov. 03 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

Nov. 05 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Nov. 08 - Mexico City, MX @ Foro Teambro

+ just KNOCKED LOOSE

"You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To" has been praised by the likes of GQ, Forbes, The Guardian, The Fader, Revolver, Kerrang!, The Needle Drop, Flood and Pitchfork, who stated in their 8.0 review that KNOCKED LOOSE has "amplified and concentrated their sound into something so potent that it has its own gravitational pull." The album was produced by Drew Fulk (DISTURBED, LIL PEEP, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE) and includes the singles "Suffocate (feat. Poppy)", "Blinding Faith" and "Don't Reach For Me". Following the album's release, KNOCKED LOOSE went on a nationwide, sold-out tour with SHOW ME THE BODY, SPEED and LOATHE opening. That tour, which saw the band perform in the biggest rooms of their career to date, paired with the band's Coachella set marked the opening of a new chapter of a band that has steadily built its fanbase over the past decade.

Emerging in 2014 with their debut EP "Pop Culture", the Kentucky quintet has been sharpening the blade of their earnest songwriting and skull-melting musicality over the course of the last 10 years. In 2016, KNOCKED LOOSE released their debut album "Laugh Tracks", which features the track "Counting Worms", and in 2019 they released their sophomore album "A Different Shade Of Blue", which saw the band continue to lean toward heavier and more challenging sonics.

KNOCKED LOOSE is vocalist Bryan Garris, guitarist Isaac Hale and Nicko Calderon, bassist Kevin Otten and drummer Kevin "Pacsun" Kaine.

KNOCKED LOOSE and Denzel Curry photo by Jared Leibowitz