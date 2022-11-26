'Metal Drummer Of The Year' JAY WEINBERG Of SLIPKNOT Is 'Incredibly Grateful' For The Recognition

In a new interview with WSOU 89.5 FM, SLIPKNOT drummer Jay Weinberg was asked how it felt for him to have been named No. 1 metal drummer in Modern Drummer magazine's 2022 Readers' Poll. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's awesome. I'm incredibly grateful for that recognition and that people are in tune with what we're doing, with what I'm doing. It's not the goal of setting out to be in a band and work really hard at making the music that you love, but to have that happen is… It's quite surreal to go from being a Modern Drummer reader all my life to receiving a recognition like that. It's a real honor. It's a real testament to our fanbase and everybody tuning in to what we're about and what I've been up to these last nine years. It's awesome. I'm very thankful. It's not the main idea, not the main goal by any stretch, but [it's] certainly cool."

When it was first announced in September that Weinberg had won Modern Drummer's 2022 Readers' Poll, he released a statement via social media in which he said: "It is truly an honor to be named Metal Drummer of the Year in the 2022 @modern_drummer Reader's Poll. I distinctly remember being a teenager, buying my first copy of Modern Drummer Magazine at my local drum shop. It's surreal and humbling to receive this recognition.

"Thank you so much to Modern Drummer, the entire MD community, and everyone who voted. Your support means the world to me.

"Tomas, Brann, Eloy, and Matt: you guys know how much your music means to me. Thank you all for the endless inspiration you've given the worldwide drumming community, and for everything you do to push the instrument forward.

"Thank you to my wife @chloweinberg, our dog @hiya___papaya, my parents and siblings, and my bandmates in @slipknot for the love and encouragement. I owe you all a debt of gratitude I can never repay.

"To everyone who's been in my corner all these years, thank you so much. I sincerely appreciate it."

Jay discovered SLIPKNOT when he was a pre-teen, through his father Max, of Bruce Springsteen's E STREET BAND, and leader of the house band on Conan O'Brien's talk show. He was hooked immediately and was a huge fan of SLIPKNOT by the time he was invited to Los Angeles to try out as replacement for Joey Jordison in 2013.

For the first few months after the release of 2014's ".5: The Gray Chapter", the members of SLIPKNOT had declined to name the musicians who were playing drums and bass on their tour, despite the fact that their identities were revealed as Weinberg and bassist Alessandro "Vman" Venturella by a disgruntled former drumtech for SLIPKNOT who posted a picture of a backstage call sheet on Instagram.

SLIPKNOT announced its split with Jordison in December 2013 but did not disclose the reasons for his exit. The drummer subsequently issued a statement saying that he did not quit the group.

Jordison passed away "peacefully in his sleep" in July 2021 of an unspecified cause. He was 46 years old.

Asked in a 2016 interview with Music Radar how respectful he felt he had to be to Joey's legacy, and how much he felt he was free to make it his own, Weinberg said: "Having a massive respect for the band's music, having a massive respect for Joey Jordison as a person and as a player, I understood my role in needing to deliver what this band needs, and understanding what Joey brought to the table, and having this band's legacy continue in the way that the Maggots, the fans of the band, respect, and the nine of us feeling proud of the music we're creating.

"Of course, the history of the band feeds into what I think of the band, but when it came time to come up with new material, new songs, I didn't think about Joey Jordison one bit," he continued. "And I feel it would be disrespectful to do that, and the band wanted me to be completely myself. Because why would I want to be Joey Jordison, why would I try to mimic what he's done?

"Joey's one of the greatest drummers we've ever had the privilege of witnessing. So as a fan of the band and someone who respects the people and the music, I didn't want to come in and try to be a copycat. That's not interesting to me, that's not interesting to the band and it would be insulting to everyone involved, including the fans."

Prior to joining SLIPKNOT, Weinberg was a member of AGAINST ME!, having played with the Florida-based act from November 2010 until December 2012.

Weinberg joined AGAINST ME! shortly after he was ousted from MADBALL and following the departure of AGAINST ME!'s previous sticksman, George Rebelo.

In May 2013, Weinberg filled in for KVELERTAK drummer Kjetil Gjermundrod during the band's North American tour because Gjermundrod had to bow out of the run after experiencing significant pain in his arm.