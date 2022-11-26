  • facebook
Watch Drum-Cam Video Of W.A.S.P.'s AQUILES PRIESTER Performing At Nashville Concert

November 26, 2022

Drum-cam video of W.A.S.P.'s Brazilian drummer Aquiles Priester performing with his bandmates on November 23 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee can be seen below.

Priester made his live debut with W.A.S.P. in September 2017 at the opening show of the band's "Re-Idolized - The Crimson Idol 25th Anniversary World Tour" in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Born in South Africa, Priester has collaborated with such bands and solo artists as ANGRA, HANGAR, MIDAS FATE, PRIMAL FEAR, Paul Di'Anno (ex-IRON MAIDEN),Tony MacAlpine and Vinnie Moore. He is also known for having participated in the widely talked-about DREAM THEATER drummer audition which took place after Mike Portnoy had left the band. It was after that event that DREAM THEATER guitarist John Petrucci recommended Priester to another great guitar virtuoso, Tony MacAlpine.

Priester has released three educational publications: the book "Inside My PsychoBook: 100 Double Bass Patterns" (2011) as well as two DVDs, titled "The Infallible Reason Of My Freak Drumming" (2010) and "Top 100 Drum Fills" (2013).

Drummer Mike Dupke left W.A.S.P. in 2015 after a nine-year stint with the band. He was initially replaced on the road by YNGWIE MALMSTEEN drummer Patrick Johansson and, later, by Randy Black (PRIMAL FEAR, DESTRUCTION).

Last month, W.A.S.P. kicked off its first U.S. tour in a decade. The trek coincides with the band's 40th anniversary and includes support from ARMORED SAINT and MICHAEL SCHENKER on select shows.

W.A.S.P.'s first live performance since December 2019 took place on July 23 at Skansen in Stockholm, Sweden. A week later (July 30),W.A.S.P. also played at Skogsröjet festival in Rejmyre, Sweden.

W.A.S.P. recently postponed its European 40th-anniversary tour, originally scheduled for spring of 2022, until the spring of 2023. The new dates will take place in March, April and May of 2023. All tickets previously purchased for the 2022 tour will be valid at the rescheduled 2023 shows.

