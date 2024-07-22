METALLICA Announces 2024 'Helping Hands Concert & Auction'

METALLICA and its All Within My Hands foundation have confirmed that the fourth "Helping Hands Concert & Auction" will take place December 13 at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

Hosted once again by Jimmy Kimmel, this year's event will mark the return of All Within My Hands' "Helping Hands Concert & Auction" to Los Angeles — where the previous "Helping Hands" show in December 2022 raised approximately $3,000,000 — 100% of which went directly to All Within My Hands' efforts supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, disaster relief and other critical local services — and featured appearances by Robert Downey Jr., Tony Hawk, St. Vincent, leaders from six of AWMH's non-profit partner organizations and a set by GRETA VAN FLEET, all culminating in a very special acoustic/electric performance from METALLICA.

All Within My Hands' fourth "Helping Hands Concert & Auction" promises to be another unforgettable night of music and philanthropy. This year's lineup will be announced shortly, along with amazing items and experiences to be auctioned off, all to benefit the Foundation, with 100% of ticket and auction proceeds going directly to those in need.

Established in 2017 as a way to give back to communities that have supported METALLICA over the years, All Within My Hands has raised over $15 million — providing $8.2 million in grants to career and technical education programs including the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars Initiative, now in its sixth year, over $3.6 million to combat food insecurity, more than $3.5 million to disaster relief efforts.

Tickets go on sale for this unique event on Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. PDT at Ticketmaster.com. For pre-sales, additional ticketing information, etc., click here.

Finally, for those traveling from other parts of the world, travel packages, including both tickets and lodging, will be available at metallicatravel.com during both fan-club presales as well as during the general sale.

All Within My Hands was established by METALLICA to invest in the people and places that have supported the band. It also allows METALLICA's fans to engage in philanthropy and volunteerism. The Foundation is dedicated to creating sustainable communities through workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services. All expenses of the Foundation are covered by the band, the board, and a few special friends so that 100 percent of donations go to the organizations it supports. AWMH is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Last year, All Within My Hands donated a portion of all ticket sales from METALLICA's "M72" world tour back into the communities visited during each tour stop. In partnership with local promoters, the Foundation worked diligently to find organizations that aligned with the AWMH mission and actively put funds to use to better the lives of people in need.

The METALLICA family and the All Within My Hands foundation board members are committed to running an organization of the highest integrity where expenses are kept to a minimum and are paid for entirely by the band, the board, and friends who have worked with the band over many years and are excited to help in this mission. As such, 100% of all donations from fans and third parties go to the organizations AWMH supports.

In January 2022, METALLICA announced the appointment of Peter Delgrosso as executive director to All Within My Hands. Pete had served on AWMH advisory board since 2018 and is focused on the future of the foundation.

METALLICA's 2021 "The Metallica Blacklist" compilation generated more than $1 million in donations. All the profits from the "Blacklist" project were divided evenly between All Within My Hands and charities chosen by the participating artists.