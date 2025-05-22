METALLICA Announces 2026 European Leg Of 'M72' Tour

METALLICA's "M72" tour will return to Europe in 2026.

Support on the trek, which will run from May to July next year, will come from GOJIRA, KNOCKED LOOSE, PANTERA and AVATAR.

The production will feature the same unique stadium production in-the-round at midfield, with the Snake Pit in the center of the stage providing a complete 360-degree view of the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 30, with presales beginning Tuesday, May 27.

METALLICA says: "We're excited to continue the now-tradition of No Repeat Weekends and will also have a mix of some One Night Only shows. PANTERA is returning for another 'M72' run with us, and we're reuniting with our 'World Magnetic' touring partner/'WorldWired' guest GOJIRA. And we're excited to welcome KNOCKED LOOSE and AVATAR to the tour.

"Frankfurt, Budapest, Dublin, and London will all feature No Repeat Weekend shows that will continue to offer a completely unique experience each night: two totally different set lists spanning our 40+ years with two different sets of support acts! Purchase a 2-Day ticket, and you won't hear the same song twice. As you've come to expect, we'll be sure to have lots of extracurricular events planned for you to hang with fellow METALLICA fans on the day between shows.

"Continuing with the new twist started in '25, there will be eight One Night Only shows, including long-overdue stops in Athens (for the first time since 2010),Chorzów (for the first time since 2008),and Cardiff (for the first time since 1996!). We'll also play single shows in Bucharest, Zurich, Berlin, Bologna, and Glasgow.

"Enhanced Experiences ranging from access to a meet-and-greet, production and stage tour, and food and beverage in the Black Box Lounge to early entry into the venue and the aforementioned Snake Pit. The 'I Disappear Ticket' is back and is the ultimate pass for the fan who wants to run away with us and attend every 'M72' 2026 show in Europe!

"For more information about Enhanced Experiences and I Disappear Tickets, visit wearesuper.co/metallica. Travel packages will also be available for select locations, including hotel, ticket, and local transportation passes. Visit metallicatravel.com for all the info.

"No Repeat Weekend 2-Day discounted tickets and One Night Only show tickets will go on sale on Friday, 30 May, at 10 AM local time. Fan Club presales start early on Tuesday, 27 May, with the first one at 9 AM local time. There will also be various other presales beginning later that day and throughout the week (check out the complete list for details).

"To request your Fan Club presale code, visit metallica.com/presale-codes. If you cannot join us for a full No Repeat Weekend, Single-Day tickets to those shows will be available starting 25 July 2025."

METALLICA's 2026 "M72" European tour dates:

May 09 - Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium *

May 13 - Bucharest, Romania @ Arena Națională

May 19 - Chorzów, Poland @ Stadion Śląski

May 22 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park *

May 24 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park +

May 27 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Stadion Letzigrund *

May 30 - Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion *

Jun. 03 - Bologna, Italy @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara *

Jun. 11 - Budapest, Hungary @ Puskas Arena +

Jun. 13 - Budapest, Hungary @ Puskas Arena *

Jun. 19 - Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium +

Jun. 21 - Dublin, Ireland @ Aviva Stadium *

Jun. 25 - Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park *

Jun. 28 - Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium *

Jul. 03 - London, UK @ Stadium *

Jul. 05 - London, UK @ Stadium +

* GOJIRA and KNOCKED LOOSE support

+ PANTERA and AVATAR support

METALLICA played the first concert of 2025 on April 19 at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. Support at the show came from PANTERA and SUICIDAL TENDENCIES.

Since opening April 2023 in Amsterdam, "M72" has seen METALLICA play to more than three million fans. Variously hailed as "an altogether life-affirming experience" (Billboard),"impossible to leave unsatisfied" (Austin Chronicle),"a stone-cold stunner of a show" (Detroit News),"the mother of all summer concerts" (Worcester Telegram Gazette) and "as tight and furious as METALLICA has sounded in ages" (Los Angeles Times),"M72" continues to amaze fans and critics alike. The tour concluded its triumphant 2024 run with four nights at Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros, where METALLICA played to more than 250,000 fans over the course of two No Repeat Weekends.

The "M72" world tour's 2025 itinerary continues the hallowed No Repeat Weekend tradition, with each night of the two-show stands featuring entirely different setlists and support lineups. These include METALLICA's return to Tampa after 15 years on June 6 and 8 at Raymond James Stadium. "M72" has also confirmed its much-anticipated Bay Area hometown play, to take place June 20 and 22 with the band's debut performances at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Support on "M72"'s 2025 North American run comes from PANTERA, LIMP BIZKIT, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and ICE NINE KILLS.

"M72"'s 2025 North American leg is produced by Live Nation and presented by new sponsor inKind. inKind rewards diners with special offers and credit back when they use the app to pay at 2,000-plus top-rated restaurants nationwide. The company provides innovative financing to participating restaurants in a way that enables new levels of sustainability and success. METALLICA fans can learn more at inkind.com.

As always, a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold on "M72"'s 2025 North American leg will go to local charities via the band's All Within My Hands foundation. Established in 2017 as a way to give back to communities that have supported METALLICA over the years, All Within My Hands has raised over $15 million — providing $8.2 million in grants to career and technical education programs including the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars Initiative, now in its sixth year, over $3.6 million to combat food insecurity, more than $3.5 million to disaster relief efforts.