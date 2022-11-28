METALLICA Announces Massive 'M72' World Tour For 2023 + 2024

Today marks the announcement of every METALLICA show booked through 2023 and 2024: Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only) and promoted by Live Nation, METALLICA's "M72" world tour will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits — with each "No Repeat Weekend" featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The "M72" tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the "I Disappear" full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age. Two-day tickets will be on sale Friday, December 2 at Ticketmaster.com and will include the option of pre-ordering METALLICA's new album, "72 Seasons", on vinyl and/or CD. Single-day tickets will be available beginning January 20. For further information including fan club presales, enhanced experiences and more, go to metallica.com/m72-info.

A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the band's All Within My Hands foundation. Founded in 2017, AWMH's efforts to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band have raised nearly $13 million — providing $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs in the US, over $2.5 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.2 million to disaster relief efforts worldwide.

Citi is the official card of the "M72" tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Wednesday, November 30 at 2:00 p.m. local time until Thursday, December 1 at 10:00 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

"72 Seasons" will be released on April 14, 2023 via the band's own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with METALLICA's James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track "72 Seasons" is METALLICA's first full length collection of new material since 2016's "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct". The album will be released in formats including 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD and digital.

Says METALLICA: "We told you about our new album '72 Seasons'. So what's next now that we've escaped the studio? Hit the road, of course! You want a tour, we've got a tour... how about two full years' worth of shows?!?!

"Over the past few years, we have been so inspired by the dedication and family/community vibe of the fans who traveled to San Francisco for our recent weekend celebrations, first in 2019 with the two 'S&M2' shows, followed by last year's 40th Anniversary shows. On top of that, we had a blast being a part of the 2021 Wimmer Festivals when we played two nights in one city, each with a totally different setlist. With all of that in mind, the 'M72' tour was born!

"Starting in April of 2023, we'll be visiting 22 different cities around the world and playing two nights in each city, with each 'No Repeat Weekend' show a completely unique experience: Two totally different set lists with two different bands opening the show each night! Purchase a two-day ticket, and you won't see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs spanning our 40+ years of being lucky enough to make music. Most of the shows (sorry, not all - we tried!) will be on Fridays and Sundays, so we'll be sure to have lots of extracurricular events for you to hang with fellow METALLICA fans at before the shows kick-off and on the Saturday night in between.

"Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey (in North America only),and brought to you by our friends at Live Nation, the 'M72' tour also launches a completely different look for us in stadiums — we'll be in the round in the middle of the field. On top of that, the Snake Pit has been relocated to the center of the stage so that fans there will have a complete 360 view of the show. Each weekend offers a variety of Enhanced Experiences, ranging from access to a meet and greet, production and stage tour, food and beverage in the 'Black Box' lounge to early entry into the venue and the aforementioned Snake Pit. The very popular 'Black Laminate' is back, now known as the 'I Disappear Ticket,' and is the ultimate pass for the fan who wants to run away with us for multiple weekends. Grab one of these and attend every show on your continent or in the world! For more information about Enhanced Experiences and I Disappear Tickets, visit wearesuper.co/metallica.

"In keeping with the theme of two completely unique shows each weekend, we're excited to share the stage with different bands each night, including some we have traveled with before and new friends who are joining us for the first time. Signing up for the entire adventure with us are FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, ICE NINE KILLS and MAMMOTH WVH, and some of you will see PANTERA, ARCHITECTS, GRETA VAN FLEET or VOLBEAT, depending on the shows you attend. All the details are in the listing of dates below and on the individual show pages.

"Two-day discounted tickets will be on sale Friday, December 2, for all shows. Fan Club presales start early on Wednesday, November 30, with various other presales beginning later that day and throughout the week. To request your Fan Club presale code, visit metallica.com/presale-code. If you cannot join us for the entire weekend, single-day tickets will be available starting January 20, 2023.

"A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the band's All Within My Hands foundation. Founded in 2017, AWMH's efforts to assist and enrich the lives of members of the communities who have supported the band have raised nearly $13 million – providing $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs in the US, over $2.5 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.2 million to disaster relief efforts worldwide.

"We cannot wait to embark on this new adventure, play some new music, and spend our weekends in '23 and '24 with YOU!"

"M72" world tour 2023-2024

Thursday, April 27 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena

Saturday, April 29 2023 - Amsterdam NL - Johan Cruijff Arena

Wednesday, May 17 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France*

Friday, May 19 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France

Friday, May 26 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion

Sunday, May 28 2023 - Hamburg DE - Volksparkstadion

Friday, June 16 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium**

Sunday, June 18 2023 - Gothenburg SE - Ullevi Stadium

Friday, August 4 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Sunday, August 6 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Friday, August 11 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique

Sunday, August 13 2023 - Montreal, QC - Stade Olympique

Friday, August 18 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Sunday, August 20 2023 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

Friday, August 25 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

Sunday, August 27 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

Friday, September 1 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Friday, November 3, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

Sunday, November 5, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

Friday, November 10, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Sunday, November 12, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Friday, May 24 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion

Sunday, May 26 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion

Friday, June 7 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium

Sunday, June 9 2024 - Helsinki FI - Olympic Stadium

Friday, June 14 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium

Sunday, June 16 2024 - Copenhagen DK - Parken Stadium

Friday, July 5 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy

Sunday, July 7 2024 - Warsaw PL - PGE Narodowy

Friday, July 12 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Sunday, July 14 2024 - Madrid ES - Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

Friday, August 2 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Sunday, August 4 2024 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

Friday, August 9 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Sunday, August 11 2024 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Friday, August 16 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

Sunday, August 18 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - US Bank Stadium

Friday, August 23 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

Sunday, August 25 2024 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

Friday, August 30 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

Sunday, September 1 2024 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

Friday, September 20 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 22 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol

Friday, September 27 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol***

Sunday, September 29 2024 - Mexico City MX - Foro Sol

Show 1 Support Europe: ARCHITECTS and MAMMOTH WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and ICE NINE KILLS

* FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH/ICE NINE KILLS play show 1 in Paris, ARCHITECTS and MAMMOTH WVH play show 2 in Paris

** VOLBEAT replaces ARCHITECTS on show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: PANTERA and MAMMOTH WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and ICE NINE KILLS

***GRETA VAN FLEET replaces PANTERA on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City

Photo credit: Tim Saccenti